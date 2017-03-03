Boutique Offerings

× 1 of 4 Expand Holly Goeing with the keys to her soon-to-open boutique Prissy Peach. The Winchester-based shop's second location is slated to open at the end of March in the High Street' storefront most recently home to Morris Book Shop. × 2 of 4 Expand Prissy Peach's original storefront is located on Main Street in Winchester. × 3 of 4 Expand The Woodland Triangle boutique Serendipity opened in December. × 4 of 4 Expand Serendipity has a focus on affordable, trendy clothing and accessories for young women. Prev Next

The High Street storefront previously home to Morris Book Shop, which closed at the end of January, will soon open its doors to a new business, as Prissy Peach – a bubbly, sassy women’s boutique – replaces the iconic bookstore this spring. Speaking to the small town gal looking for a fun way to spice up her wardrobe, the boutique plans to open its doors to the public on March 24.

Offering a variety of styles geared toward women in their 20s and up, the boutique aims to keep “any and every” customer in mind, according to owner Holly Goeing, adding that Prissy Peach appeals to fashionistas of all styles and flair, and welcomes women of all ages.

“This is a place where customers can come and shop with their mothers, and it’s also a place for customers to enjoy with their daughters,” Goeing said. “I pride myself on stocking my store with many different styles, so there is something for every size, every budget and every style.”

This will be Goeing’s second retail store opening, with the original Prissy Peach located along the quaint Main Street in downtown Winchester. Following the success of the first store, Goeing is excited about the brand’s expansion and growth.

The large, open concept space boasts 3,600 square feet of the former book shop, which is Goeing says is plenty of room her growing inventory. The new location will be a sleek, glam, more modern version of the original Prissy Peach, and will also incorporate a small men’s section.

As to her menswear, Goeing noted that the style of her inventory will be somewhat of a trial, but noted that “the preppy Southern style is already covered.”

“We are leaning toward the urban man,” she said, “and if it works, we will continue.”

Looking to the future of Prissy Peach, Goeing spoke humbly about hopes to open additional storefront locations. She already has her eye set for Southeastern Kentucky, where she is from.

“There’s definitely a need for a store in that area, because there aren’t many options,” she explained. “[That] is why I opened Prissy Peach in the first place, to give women more options.”

Not far from Prissy Peach, another new women’s boutique is contributing to the fabric of Chevy Chase's fashion scene. Serendipity, a trendy, young women’s boutique, opened in December on Woodland Avenue, offering a balance of casual wear, work attire and special occasion pieces. The store is working to set the standard for a “feel-good,” personal shopping experience.

× 1 of 5 Expand Serendipity is located on Woodland Avenue next door to Shop Local Kentucky. Photo by Ashley Alt. × 2 of 5 Expand Serendipity is located on Woodland Avenue next door to Shop Local Kentucky. Photo by Ashley Alt. × 3 of 5 Expand Serendipity is located on Woodland Avenue next door to Shop Local Kentucky. Photo by Ashley Alt. × 4 of 5 Expand Serendipity is located on Woodland Avenue next door to Shop Local Kentucky. Photo by Ashley Alt. × 5 of 5 Expand Serendipity is located on Woodland Avenue next door to Shop Local Kentucky. Photo by Ashley Alt. Prev Next

Owned by 24-year-old Jenna Ballinger, the 900-square-foot boutique boasts a cozy and homey environment for customers seeking items that are beautiful, unexpected and fun.

“I envision the concept for customers as ‘effortlessly chic,’” Ballinger said. “I wanted it to be very affordable, so when I go to market I have to be careful to keep that in mind.”

Carrying a curation of national clothing brands, including Moon River, Endless Rose and Mystery, Serendipity ensures a nice mix of apparel for her new customers, as well as a unique offering of jewelry and accessories that are locally handmade by Lexington designers.

On choosing the Woodland Triangle neighborhood for her location, Ballinger said it was the perfect spot.

“I’m around five other great, really different boutiques, and I’m close to UK and downtown, which I love,” Ballinger explained. “Being in this area, it’s important to be different, which is hopefully what people will want.”