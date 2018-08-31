Bridging the Gap

× Expand Christine Herren co-founded the new non-profit organization First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass along with her mother, Susan Herren. Photo by Clary Estes

When blazing a trail to their academic goals, students who are in the first generation of their families to attend college tend to face myriad financial, academic and social challenges – many of which are largely unseen to students who come from a family of college graduates. The path for first-generation college students is often tentative, and just the slightest tip of the financial scales can dictate whether they are able to stay in school.

That’s where First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass – a new non-profit founded with the mission to empower first-generation female college students in central Kentucky – steps in.

Conceived by Christine Herren and her mother, Susan Herren, the new organization is working diligently to balance the scales in the favor of at least a handful of young women in Kentucky who are among the first generation of their families to attend college.

“If we can help [a student] save a thousand dollars, that’s terrific,” said Susan, adding that a small stipend can often make the crucial difference for a first-generation student being able to remain in school.

Geared toward first-generation female students who are currently enrolled at University of Kentucky, Transylvania University or Bluegrass Community and Technical College, the organization focuses on supporting its recipients through financial assistance programs and mentoring opportunities/programs.

The idea for the organization came about when Christine was in the throes of her own higher education, in a master’s program at the University of Kentucky with a focus on community leadership development. With a thesis that focused on UK’s Robinson Scholars and First Scholars programs – two University of Kentucky-based initiatives designed to provide aid for first-generation students – she spent much of her time interviewing and mentoring women who were in first generation of their families to get a degree.

“I came to the realization that they have a hard time [financially] – that it’s a struggle,” Christine said, adding that she repeatedly encountered women whose parents wanted to support them but who didn’t have the means to help financially.

She encountered students who were struggling to balance full-time jobs with a full class load; students who had qualified to take the LSAT but who couldn’t afford the test fees; students who were sending all their extra dollars back home to support their families; students who were sacrificing meals in order to pay for textbooks.

She decided she wanted to help find a way to help fill that gap.

The nonprofit is working to offer two first-generation female college students each semester a $500 stipend, with the goal of starting the funding in April 2019. The stipend will help cover the ancillary – and often unexpected – costs of college education, such as textbooks, meal cards and transportation, and could even help grantees participate in extracurricular activities they otherwise could not afford.

Beyond those stipends, however, the organization offers its recipients a network of mentors to help them along during (and, arguably, after) their time at college.

Mentorship focus will range from financial literacy and social media development to networking and job-hunting, among other practical topics that aren’t always covered in everyday academic curricula. But more importantly, the program will give each of its recipients a strong emotional and professional support system as they navigate their new academic landscape and move into the workforce.

Like many families, the Herrens have a personal connection to the financial struggles that can hinder higher education and the ways education can empower a family. Susan explains that her grandmothers both desperately wanted a college education but didn’t have enough money to graduate. Both of Christine’s grandmothers were first-generation college students who went on to become professional educators, and she credits them with building the platform and foundation for her family to grow and prosper.

In its first year, First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass has a volunteer board of 11 academic and working professionals, as well as an advisory panel of four. While the organization has raised $10,000 to kickstart the program, it is seeking to expand its programing, recipients and networks, opening a new application cycle in January 2019.

Those interested in supporting the program First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass can email firstgenwomenbg@gmail.com, or find more information at the organization’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/FGWAB/) or website (www.firstgenwomenbg.org).