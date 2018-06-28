Burger Boys

× Expand Brothers Reggie Hullings (left) and Daniel Hullings (right). Photo by Reggie Beehner

For most mortals, Lexington Burger Week involves some degree of decision-making.

With more than 45 baroque burgers up for grabs, and a mere seven days in which to consume them (July 9-15 this year), participants inevitably face the knotty choice of which to sample.

The Hullings brothers, however, know no such problem. For two years running, the dynamic duo has made short work of the stomach-time continuum, quite happily wolfing down every single burger on offer during the week. The only real question they consider is for which burgers they should return.

“Let’s face it, a typical person can’t eat nine burgers in a day,” said Daniel Hullings, 28. “I can do it because I can eat a lot of food.”

Their handiwork has earned the brothers a glimmer of celebrity on social media and, fittingly enough, a lot of free food. In 2016, Richie Hullings, 38, was one of several participants to fully stamp his burger passport, earning him the prize Free Burgers for a Year from the Bluegrass Hospitality Group.In 2017, he followed up his performance by winning Free Pizza for a Year, courtesy of MOD Pizza, for his heroic efforts during Lexington Pizza Week.

The brothers’ display of gastronomic gall might cause one to wonder how their bodies cope with such demands.

“It’s not that bad, actually,” Richie Hullings said. “I ended up losing two pounds that week.”

His brother nodded, saying he too ended up shedding a few pounds during the feat.

“I eat horribly, so burgers are a lot better than what I usually eat,” said Daniel Hullings, a manager at the Hamburg Walmart. “But I walk a million miles a day at work, so I can afford to eat horribly.”

Still, taking down some four dozen burgers during a single week isn’t something done lightly. A bit of preparation, the brothers emphasize, is mission critical.

Coordinate your attack

Some degree of planning is key. Prior to embarking, the brothers create a master list, kept on their phones. They map out all the participating eateries, grouping them based on their locations and hours of operation. Ideally, Daniel said, you want to be able to walk between the various stops, which can be a boon given that you’re “trying to pace yourself anyway.”

Carve out some time

For Daniel, there simply wouldn’t be enough hours in the day to juggle his work and burger schedule. So, he puts in for vacation during Burger Week. Problem solved. Richie, who drives a semi for UPS at night, said he eats a light breakfast at 3 a.m. before heading out to work. Then, after his shift, he has a solid five- or six-hour window during the day to devote to burger consumption.

Arrive early

There’s no getting around the fact that Burger Week draws big crowds. So, the earlier you can visit your restaurant of choice, the better. “As soon as their doors are open, we’re there,” Richie said. “And there still could be a line of 10 to 20 people.” Arrive late and you take your chances. It’s not uncommon for a restaurant to run out of its signature burger before the day is out.

Go for the bar

Sometimes you do whatever it takes to get in the door. If that means a seat at the bar, no problem. “You don’t want to be waiting on a table,” Richie said. In some cases, he adds, he’ll call a few days in advance for a reservation if believes seating is going to be extremely tight.

Trust the chefs

Both brothers say they eat the burgers exactly as they come, eschewing any additional condiments. They prefer to experience the burger as the chef intended, adding that their faith is often deliciously rewarded.

“If they’re going to make a burger a certain way, then that’s how I want to have it,” Richie said.

Both brothers chronicle their Burger Week every year, keeping tabs on their favorite burgers and posting photos of their meals on Instagram.

So, what stood out as their favorites from the past year?

Both brothers had the Swayze Burger from Al’s Bar & Beer Garden, which featured fried bologna and Grippos chips, standing alone at the top of their lists.

“You couldn’t go wrong with it,” Richie said. “All the flavors were there.”

Both, likewise, ranked highly the burger from Life Brewpub, which featured bacon and an onion ring drizzled with a bourbon glaze, and the offering from Shakespeare & Co.’s Hamburg location, which featured bacon, zesty tomatoes and a country fried egg.

Other favorites included The Honeygood from Wallace Station, which featured candied bacon and marinated cucumbers, and the WTF! (What the Flavors) Burger from Columbia Steakhouse, which put a spicy Sriracha spin on the peanut butter and jelly concept.

“I was skeptical it would work,” Daniel said. “But it was one of my favorites.”

Both also had high praise for the burgers from A&W, which last year featured pimento cheese and a fried green tomato.

“Every year, A&W has been in my top 10,” Richie said. “And one year, they made my top three or four. They’ve been really solid.”

When the week’s finished, the brothers say they have found just the way to recuperate.

“I literally still go out after the week is done and eat more burgers,” Richie said. “Honestly, I don’t ever get tired of them.”

The 2018 Lexington Burger Week takes place July 9-15. Visit www.lexingtonburgerweek.com for a full list of participating restaurants and burger descriptions for this year's event.