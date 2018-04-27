Chevy Chaser Neighborhood News & Notes - May 2018

Literary Lunch Series Coming to Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate

Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate will host “A Novel Lunch Series,” to take place in May, July and September. Highlighting books on Kentucky history, heritage and culture, the series will feature author talks, book signings and Q&A sessions, with lunch served on the patio of the Ginkgo Tree Cafè. The 2018 series will launch on May 23 with Bob Thompson, author of “Hitchhiker, Stories from the Kentucky Homefront.” Thompson weaves stories of growing up in McCracken County next door to his Granny’s country store with tales from his later flowerchild hitchhiker days and European adventures.

Seating is limited for the series, and reservations are required one week in advance. Call (859) 266-8581 ext. 202.

Small-format Target Coming to University of Kentucky

Target plans to open a small-format store near the University of Kentucky. The approximately 20,000-square-foot store will offer food and beverages with a focus on wellness offerings, including fresh produce, grab-and-go items, snacks and pre-packaged meals. The store will also stock dorm and apartment essentials, apparel, small electronics and entertainment accessories. The location will also offer the ability to buy online and pickup in store.

Slated to open summer 2019, the location will be the retailer’s first small-format store in Kentucky. The store will occupy the ground floor of Hub on Campus Lexington apartment complex, at 500 S. Upper St. Click here to read more.

Lexington in Bloom Competition Seeking Nominations

Recognizing distinctive and outstanding gardens and plantings in Fayette County, the Lexington Council Garden Clubs Lexington in Bloom contest is accepting submissions through June 1.

Entries must be visible from the street, and winners will be selected in six categories:

• Residence, front yard – amateur gardener

• Residence, front yard – professionally landscaped

• Business, large garden or planting

• Business, small garden or planting

• Municipal plantings

• Miscellaneous, broken down into the following categories:

a) community gardens; b) small displays (container gardens, window boxes, etc.); c) neighborhood entrances; d) schools, churches, non-profits, etc.; e) butterfly/rain gardens/native plantings; and f) vegetable gardens.

Entries will be judged by panels of landscape designers, master gardeners, first-place winners from the 2016 contest, and experienced gardeners from the Lexington Council Garden Clubs.

Entry forms are available at www.lexgardenclubs.org/lexington-in-bloom-contest. A reception for winners will take place at the Lexington Public Library Eastside branch on June 24. For more information, please contact Liz Pattengill at (859) 223-4362, e-mail lexingtoninbloom@gmail.com or visit the Lexington Council Gardens Club website.