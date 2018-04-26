Community Spirit

× 1 of 3 Expand Carl Vogel, 70, is a longtime volunteer at the Broke Spoke Community Bike Shop, helping teach others the art of bicycle maintenance during the shop's volunteer nights on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Photo by Reggie Beehner × 2 of 3 Expand Carl Vogel, 70, is a longtime volunteer at the Broke Spoke Community Bike Shop, helping teach others the art of bicycle maintenance during the shop's volunteer nights on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Photo by Reggie Beehner × 3 of 3 Expand Carl Vogel, 70, is a longtime volunteer at the Broke Spoke Community Bike Shop, helping teach others the art of bicycle maintenance during the shop's volunteer nights on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Photo by Reggie Beehner Prev Next

Nearly eight years ago, Carl Vogel strolled into a dilapidated shop off North Limestone and stood enthralled at what he saw.

Bicycles.

Most were old and rusted, with chains missing and rims bent. But Vogel’s eyes lit up all the same.

“I remember bicycles,” Vogel said he thought. “I like this.”

The tiny shop, lodged at the time in a shotgun house behind Al’s Bar, bore a scrap-wood sign tacked above the door: Broke Spoke Community Bike Shop. The mission of the young organization was to teach bicycle repair and to help recycle old bikes and parts, fixing them up and reselling them at low cost to those in need.

Vogel — who’d come to the shop to deliver a donation check from the local Sierra Club, earmarked to help the fledgling non-profit get off its feet — soon returned. This time, his sleeves were rolled up, ready to enlist as a volunteer.

“I kept coming back — they couldn’t get rid of me,” he said, reminiscing the beginning of what has since become a beautiful friendship.

Now housed in The Bread Box building on West Sixth Street, Broke Spoke has since moved on to larger digs. But visitors passing through its door are still likely to be greeted by Vogel, who recently turned 70. He has remained a guiding presence at the shop since nearly the beginning, organizing its inventory and instructing new volunteers on the art of bicycle maintenance.

“I enjoy the process of teaching,” Vogel said. “You’re helping a place grow as a community, and building communities is sort of what life is all about.”

Broke Spoke was founded in 2010 by three cycling friends – Tim Buckingham, Shane Tedder and Brad Flowers – who saw a need for a community shop that would help get quality bikes into the hands of those who otherwise couldn’t afford them. The shop typically sells its bikes – which range from cruisers to late ’90s mountain bikes to hybrid and road bikes – for about $125, and offers customers a unique way to pay for their bikes, if desired: through “sweat equity,” where they help out at the shop, earning $8 an hour to be applied toward their purchase.

Incorporated as a 501c3, the shop is run entirely by volunteers, which helps explain its unusual hours: 6-9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. To help keep the shop running, the organization has a volunteer night every Wednesday, from 6-9 p.m., during which anyone can come in, help out, learn about bike repair and earn some sweat equity.

“We’re here as a resource for those who want to learn,” Buckingham said. “You don’t have to be a bike advocate or a mechanic to have a huge impact in the shop.”

Vogel, a former nurse who spent his early years working at bike shops in Oregon and California, can be found at the Broke Spoke most volunteer nights, showing newcomers the ropes and helping them build on their mechanical skills. He’s a patient mentor, one who enjoys seeing others take interest in what they learn.

“It gives people some confidence, and I think it goes beyond the bike,” Vogel said. “It builds a sense of community and connectedness, which is part of the whole appeal of this place.”

The Broke Spoke community has grown considerably since its early days – last year, the shop distributed 217 bikes and logged some 3,700 hours by volunteers, Buckingham said.

But the shop is always in need of new volunteers to help with its mission, he said.

Broke Spoke accepts donations of used bikes, which can be dropped off at Broke Spoke during shop hours (Wed.-Thurs., 6-9 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.) or at Habitat For Humanity ReStore on Southland Drive. All styles and sizes of adult bikes are accepted, as are tax-deductible financial donations.To learn more about how to volunteer or otherwise get involved, visit the Broke Spoke’s website at www.thebrokespoke.org.

