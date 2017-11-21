× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Simple to make and packed with cheesy goodness, these Cream Cheese Sausage Balls are the perfect addition to any holiday menu. Admittedly, they tend to end up being an accidental appetizer as guests mingle in and out of the kitchen – I can’t be the only one who sneaks into the kitchen to steal one (or two, or three!) yummy treats while the main meal is still being prepared, right?

Pro tip: Make sure to set aside a few for yourself before you look up to find they have all disappeared!

Ingredients:

1 pound of ground sausage

8 ounces cream cheese

2 cups Bisquick baking mix

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preparation:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray baking sheets with cooking spray or line with parchment paper.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, mix sausage and cream cheese. Gradually add in Bisquick until combined. Add in cheese and mix until combined.

Scoop into 1-inch balls, and place on baking sheet. Roll them well with your hands to smooth the outside. Chill in the fridge for 15 minutes.

Bake for 25 minutes. Serve warm.

*Yields around 2 dozen sausage balls.

Stephanie Hargis of Lexington is a full-time working mom, wife and lifestyle blogger at ThisLexingtonLife.com. In her free time, she drinks unreasonable amounts of coffee, dabbles in photography and takes aerial silk classes in hopes of one day joining the local circus.