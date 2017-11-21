Creamy Spinach Pinwheels

Looking for an easy and crowd-pleasing holiday starter dish? These cheesy, garlic spinach pinwheels are the life of any appetizer spread and can be served warm or chilled. The secret is in the crescent dough. Your favorite spinach dip nestled in a light and buttery crust for a bite-sized treat – what could be better?

Ingredients:

8 ounces low-fat cream cheese

8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1/4 yellow onion, diced

10 ounces frozen spinach, thawed and drained

2 rolls crescent dough sheets

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

Preparation:

Combine the egg and water until thoroughly mixed.

Combine softened cream cheese, Monterey jack cheese, garlic and onion in a bowl. Stir spinach into the cream cheese mixture.

Unroll crescent dough and brush both sides with beaten egg and water. Spread spinach mixture over one side of dough.

Roll and slice.

Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden.

Sarah Caton is an event planner turned blogger, author and brand strategist residing in Winchester, Kentucky. Fervently feminist and passionate about professionalism, Sarah loves teaching community classes about self-care, social media and personal development. Visit her at www.spaceplaceandsoutherngrace.com.