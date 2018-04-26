Creative Types: Scott Terrell

× Expand This year marks a decade of innovation with the Lexington Philharmonic for music director and conductor Scott Terrell. Photo by Richie Wireman

This month, the Lexington Philharmonic closes out its 2017-18 season with a program commemorating the 100th birthday of 20th-century American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, the longtime music director for the New York Philharmonic known as the force behind the music for “West Side Story” and “Peter Pan,” among a range of other works. LexPhil’s year-long celebration of Bernstein will continue in October at the opening of its 2018-19 season with a program featuring “Trouble in Tahiti,” Bernstein’s rarely done, semi-staged opera, themed around drama in 1950s’ suburbia.

Lexington’s largest orchestral organization is also celebrating another notable anniversary this year: 10 years of being led by Scott Terrell, who has worked to bring a bold, diverse repertoire of music to the area during his tenure as music director and conductor of the Lexington Philharmonic.

“Ten years ago, Scott came to Lexington with a bold artistic vision for the organization: to build a new audience and culture surrounding orchestral music, to raise the profile of the orchestra and to uplift the ensemble to tackle more and more artistically ambitious works,” said LexPhil board president Carol McLeod. “We’ve achieved all of this, and more.”

Initially, a career in music wasn’t something Scott Terrell had set his sights on – but as he tells it, his parents had other plans for their child.

“They were both amateur musicians and pushed me into music whether I wanted to or not,” said the Michigan native, who played both viola and organ and says he tried to quit many times.

Eventually, a dynamic music teacher in early high school – with whom he continues to have a close relationship – propelled the young Terrell to cultivate a love of music on his own terms, providing years of support and encouragement.

“I wasn’t classically-trained or Suzuki-trained or anything like that,” he said. “We were lucky enough to have a great public school music program, and I sort of rose up through the ranks.”

Originally intending to become a music teacher himself, Terrell enrolled in Western Michigan University’s education program. Upon student teaching, he discovered it was not an ideal fit but says his educational background serves him well. After attending graduate school for conducting, he landed a position with the Minnesota Orchestra, one of the nation’s major orchestras, in 1998. Terrell moved on from that position in 2005 to become resident conductor with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, before joining the LexPhil team in 2009, following the retirement of music director and conductor George Zack, who had led the philharmonic since 1972.

A music director’s most essential role, however, is curating each season, which typically consists of six “season series” concerts and one to two holiday programs. Terrell describes the process as a delicate balancing act.

“Each program has to be compelling in its own right but has to fit with the broader theme of the season as a whole,” he explained. “It’s critically important that the programming reflect the great orchestral cannon, and at same time, it should reflect what’s being written now. But at the end of the day, it has to be something that the public will want to see.”

In the thick of the season, which often features monthly performances, much of Terrell’s time is spent in study, learning music. By the time rehearsal week – usually consisting of four consecutive nights before each performance – arrives, it’s essential he knows the music very intimately, in order to become fully in touch with the sound and vision he wants. Once everyone comes together during rehearsal, that’s when the vision starts to come alive.

The maestro also spends a significant amount of time – 12-15 weeks a year – traveling and working with a variety of other musicians and orchestras. Terrell finds these engagements – which are arranged by his personal agent, not through LexPhil – to be “artistically, extremely fulfilling.”

“As an artist, I think it’s important for me to interact with artists everywhere and bring in people who I’ve worked with elsewhere,” he said.

Terrell finds working with new composers to be critical not only for challenging the orchestra’s abilities, but also for engaging the public and bolstering Lexington’s growing arts community. One way Lexington’s arts community has been directly enriched by his ability to network with composers and artists from other parts of the world is through LexPhil’s composer-in-residence program. An unusually ambitious program for a regional orchestra of its size, the program takes place every other season, providing the LexPhil orchestra and a specific composer the opportunity to perform a brand-new work together. The program tends to provide a particularly rewarding experience for orchestra, composer and audience alike – in some cases, providing the composer the first opportunity to hear his or her piece played by an orchestra.

Most recently, Terrell and LexPhil partnered with composer-in-residence Chris Brubeck (son of late great jazz pianist Dave Brubeck), with the 2017-18 LexPhil season including a commissioned work of Brubeck’s in the fall and a presentation of “Ansel Adams: America” in the spring. The latter, a piece that Brubeck wrote with his father in tribute to the photography legend who was also a classically trained pianist, was performed by the Lexington Philharmonic alongside a dazzling projection of Adams’ photographs.

That innovative multi-media presentation is just one example of strides that LexPhil has made to cover new ground in the world of music over the past decade. Other multi-media experiences, such as the 2014 screening of Charlie Chaplin’s “Gold Rush” and the 2017 performance of “The Musical World of Harry Potter” are other examples of ways the organization continues to bring fresh experiences to the public – and to introduce new audiences to the world of orchestral music.

Like most arts organizations, LexPhil has not been without challenges over the past decade, but Terrell remains confident in the decisions and programming choices he’s made.

For those unfamiliar with symphonic terminology, “orchestra,” “symphony” and “philharmonic” are all relatively interchangeable terms that exist to help differentiate ensembles, especially in cities with multiple groups. “Music director” and “conductor” are two different positions, but they are usually held by the same person. Aside from his more obvious role of leading Lexington’s resident orchestra in live performances, Terrell handles various operational aspects and serves as the public face of the orchestra.

“When I came here, the board wanted to diversify the programming, and they wanted the level of the orchestra to get better – artistically, the orchestra had a lot of potential, but we had to find a way to raise the bar,” he said.

Looking back at his first decade with LexPhil, he feels confident he has met these goals.

“I think we touch more places and more people’s lives than we used to,” he said. “I also think our programming is much more relevant to what’s happening in the world today.”

Terrell acknowledged that Lexington is growing and with that comes growing pains. In his view, as the arts start to bubble at a higher level, there is bound to be some tension.

Orchestrally speaking, tension is often an asset – as he hopes it will be for Lexington’s arts community as it continues to grow.

“Lexington is in an interesting position right now, and it’s fun to watch,” he said. “I view us as a catalyst in helping people see that things can be done differently – and when we do, I have found audiences to be very receptive. That tells me there is a big hunger and curiosity here.”

Upcoming Lexington Philharmonic Events:

2017-18 Season Closer: “Celebrating Bernstein.”

May 19 at 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. The 2017-18 season will come to a close with three modern masterworks. LexPhil will present, as a testament to the late composer’s brilliant career in honor of the centennial of his birth year, Leonard Bernstein’s legacy through the music of his inspiration, Gustav Mahler, American contemporary John Corigliano, and his own work as well.

Patriotic Concert

July 3 at 8 p.m., Lawn of Old Morrison. Taking place annually on July 3, in conjunction with the citywide Fourth of July celebration, this event features an evening of patriotic music performed by the Lexington Philharmonic on the steps of Transylvania’s Old Morrison Building. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Picnic with the Pops: The Music of The Rolling Stones

Aug. 17-18 at 6 p.m. Keene Meadow at Keeneland. Now in its 39th year, this annual outdoor event provides an opportunity for audiences to enjoy popular music performed by the Lexington Philharmonic in a festive outdoor setting. This year’s program will highlight the music of the Rolling Stones with guest artist Brody Dolyniuk playing the part of Mick Jagger. The event takes place in Keeneland’s idyllic Meadow by Keene Barn, with highlights including decadent table decorating competitions and on-site food trucks (though patrons are also encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, or arrange for on-site catering).

2018-19 Season Highlights

Concerts take place at the Singletary Center, except where noted.

OPENING NIGHT: Bernstein & Gershwin

Oct. 20, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House. The 2018-19 season kicks off with the second installment of LexPhil’s centennial celebration of Leonard Bernstein. The evening opens with Bernstein’s “Suite from Candide,” followed by Gershwin’s beloved “Rhapsody in Blue” with soloist Ryan Shirar. LexPhil closes with a semi-staged presentation of Bernstein’s opera “Trouble in Tahiti” at the Lexington Opera House, featuring direction from John de los Santos, who expertly staged LexPhil’s 2013 presentation of “Maria de Buenos Aires.“

Made in America

Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. LexPhil celebrates the work of living American composers and the legacy of American music with a program featuring works by American masters Joan Tower, Tobias Picker and Aaron Copland, paired with Ravel’s jazz-inspired “Piano Concerto in G Major,” performed by 19-year old pianist Tengku Irfan.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Tango Caliente! The Music of Argentina

Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House. Star soprano Camille Zamora joins LexPhil with award-winning Argentinian dancers Patricio Touceda and Eva Lucero and internationally acclaimed bandoneón artist Hector Del Curto for a night of fiery Tango classics.

Brahms’ First

Feb. 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. LexPhil welcomes former principal flautist Emma Gerstein back to Lexington as soloist for D’River’s “Gran Danzón (concerto for flute and orchestra),” followed by Brahms’ first symphony, the work that solidified him as a classical giant.

Verdi Requiem

March 29 at 7:30 p.m. A highlight of the season, LexPhil unites the choral forces from central Kentucky colleges for Verdi’s epic masterpiece “Requiem.”

Saint-Saëns & Shostakovich

April 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. LexPhil performs innovative female composer Missy Mazzoli’s “Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)” in an epic program of Saint-Saëns’ “Violin Concerto No. 3” featuring Simone Porter, and Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5.”

SEASON FINALE – Announcement coming soon! May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Beyond the Season

Organizing numerous year-round community outreach and education initiatives each year, LexPhil’s reach extends well beyond the regular season of programs that much of its Lexington audience knows it for. Here are a handful of other initiatives that keep the organization’s staff busy:

Music Builds: This modular education platform allows primary-level educators to select a LexPhil season event that best fits their education needs and build a curriculum around it, with online lesson plans that teachers can access throughout the year. Modules such as “Music Builds Science” and “Music Builds Creativity” are brought to life through ensembles, visiting educators, whole-school assemblies and “instrument petting zoos,” which allow children to explore instruments hands-on.

Free Ticket Program: This program makes good use of unsold seats by offering them to a variety of social service organizations, which then have the opportunity to share them with constituencies who wouldn’t normally get to experience a live orchestral concert. “An empty seat does us no good,” said LexPhil executive director Allison Kaiser. “We try to make sure that if we haven’t sold all our tickets that we get them to local agencies so that they can share them with their constitutes who wouldn’t normally get to experience a live orchestral concert.”

Arts in HealthCare: Through this long-standing partnership with University of Kentucky Health Care, LexPhil presents “mini” outreach concerts at Eastern State Hospital and performances at the Albert Chandler Medical Center for patients and visitors. The program has brought in a variety of guest artists from around the world under the goal of using the arts to help in the healing process for patients and their families.