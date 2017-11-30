Holiday Events - December Round-Up

Click here for a list of nearly a dozen holiday shopping pop-up events taking place in December!

Unified Trust Company Ice Rink. Open daily through mid Jan. In celebration of the holiday season, the lawn of Triangle Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with the popular family-friendly ice-skating rink set to open Nov. 11. Ice rink hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. when school is out; during school season, hours are as follows: Mon.-Fri., 4-10 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun., 1:30-9 p.m.Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.triangleparklexington.org/winter-ice-village/

Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village. Friday and Saturday evenings in December. Celebrate the holiday season with extended hours and house tours at Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill. Other events include “Tea Time with Mrs. Claus” and a Holiday Open House every Saturday during December. 5-8 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd. www.shakervillageky.org/

Lexington Art League Black Friday Sale. Dec. 1-2. The Lexington Art League’s annual winter art sale features regional artworks from a variety of artists, all priced at $50 and under, in a festive holiday atmosphere. The Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. Fri., 7-10 p..m.; Sat. 2-7 p.m.www.lexingtonartleague.org

Holly Day Market. Dec. 1-3. The Junior League of Lexington’s Holly Day Market brings together vendors from across the country for one weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to buy all their holiday gifts in one location. Daily events include photos with Santa and a wreath auction. Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Convention Center - Heritage Hall, 430 W. Vine St. www.lexjrleague.com/

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland. Dec. 2. For the third annual Kentucky Christmas at Ashland, the grounds around the the Henry Clay estate mansion will be transformed into an outdoor village-like holiday marketplace, featuring Kentucky Proud products and artisan vendors. The estate’s tree and outbuildings will be illuminated at 5:15 p.m. and special candlelit tours of the mansion will be offered. Holiday market from 12-5 p.m.; illumination at 5:15 p.m. and tours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. www.henryclay.org/

Lexington Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 2. Under the artistic direction of Luis Dominguez, Lexington Ballet’s performance of this classic ballet is geared to put audiences in the holiday spirit. 2 and 7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive, Richmond. www.lexingtonballet.org

Lights Up at The Summit at Fritz Farm. Dec. 2. Lexington’s newest shopping destination will welcome Santa and light up a giant Christmas tree at this event to kick off the holiday season. From gift card giveaways and samples to cocoa and cookies, there will be something for everyone. The Summit at Fritz Farm, 120 Summit at Fritz Farm. 3-8 p.m. www.thesummitatfritzfarm.com

12 Bars of Christmas Pub Crawl. Dec. 2. Get into the holiday spirit with this festive event complete with drink and food specials and outrageous costumes. Participants will receive a 16 oz Bad Santa Stadium Cup, a commemorative Santa hat, and no bar covers with their ticket purchase. Participating bars include Tin Roof, HopCat, Lexington Beerworks, Centro, and more. 12-8 p.m. Click here for tickets and more info.

Christmas Parade. Dec. 5. The annual downtown Christmas parade will run down Main Street between Midland Avenue and Mill Street. 7 p.m. www.downtownlex.com/luminate-lexington/

The Nutcracker on Ice. Dec. 8, 9, 10. The Thoroughbred Figure Skating Club presents its own frozen and enchanted rendition of the beloved classic holiday performance with “The Nutcracker on Ice.” The 90-minute version of this family friendly story will be performed by a cast of more than 50 skating club members. Lexington Ice Center, 560 Eureka Springs Dr. Shows begin at 6 p.m. tfscskating.org/

Reindeer Ramble. Dec. 9. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday sweaters and festive attire for this 5K run/walk. People can register as individuals or teams, but teammates must be linked together with either a garland or ribbon throughout the race. 9 a.m. Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road. www.keneland.com

Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 9-10, 16-17. KBT will be put on six festive performances of this classic Christmas-themed ballet. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun., performances at 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.kyballet.com

Bluegrass Youth Ballet presents “The Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 15-16. Performed in a single, family-friendly act, this show was created with younger audience members in mind. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.bluegrassyouthballet.org

LexPhil: “A Cathedral Christmas: Songs of the Manger.” Dec. 16. The Lexington Chamber Chorale and the East Coast Chamber Orchestra will join together to present works by Holst, Respighi, Reger and Howard Blake for this holiday performance, which mixes the music of modern masters with timeless masterworks. 8 p.m. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. www.lexphil.org

Lexington Messiah Community Sing-Along. Dec 16. This annual event will feature pieces like No. 4 “And the Glory of the Lord,” No. 9 “O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings to Zion” and No. 44 “Hallelujah.” All are welcome to come and participate or observe. 7 p.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2459 Sir Barton Way. www.lexingtonmessiah.org

Moscow Ballet: The Nutcracker. Dec. 18. Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is known for its award-winning principal dancers, lavish Victorian-style costumes, varied elaborate backdrops, and a Russian focus that includes life-sized Matryoshka Dolls, Russian folk legends Ded Moroz (Father Christmas) and Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) and Troika Sleigh. 7 p.m., Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. http://finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe Christmas Ballet.” Dec. 21. Presented by University Christian Fellowship, this annual ballet interpretation of C.S. Lewis' classic and beloved tale of hope and redemption features dancers from a variety of companies (most of them local), elaborate costume and set design. Read more about the show in this article we featured in our December issues of Chevy Chaser and Southsider Magazines. 5 and 8 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. lwwballet.com