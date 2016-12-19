× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Whether it’s brunch for two or a cocktail party for 12, mimosas are a standard in entertaining. Think outside the (orange juice) box when creating a mimosa bar – a variety of juices pair deliciously with champagne. To create a simple, fun and festive DIY mimosa bar, arrange three or more juices, chilled champagne or prosecco, and champagne flutes on your bar, and watch your guests dive in and discover their new favorite twist on the beloved bubbly cocktail.

Mimosa Bar

• Bottle of champagne (who are we kidding – make it two)

• Assorted juices (we suggest guava, pear and mango)

• Clear glass carafes

• Assorted champagne flutes

Pro tip: A bottle of champagne will serve five full glasses of bubbly or six great mimosas. We like the ratio of two parts champagne to one part juice.