DIY Wreaths

Easy DIY wreath-making instructions provided by Richard and Debbie Weber of Springhouse Gardens.
Materials needed:
- Sharp pruning shears
- 12-inch wire wreath form (preferably one with 12 sets of wires attached to it, for attaching greenery – available for purchase at Springhouse Gardens)
- Floral wire (only needed if using a form without wires attached)
- 72-120 sprigs of greenery (6-10 inches each)
- Antidessicant (a substance applied to plants to inhibit moisture loss)
- Any special accents to personalize your wreath (i.e., pine cones, ornaments, a bow, etc.)
Directions:
- Look for the following evergreens to create the base for your wreath: boxwood, yew (Taxus), arborvitae, juniper and pine. These plants hold their needles well and dry nicely, even inside a home. (Avoid hemlock and spruce trees, which shed their needles and make a mess.) Cut pieces approximately 6-10 inches in length. For a looser, larger wreath, cut some longer pieces, up to 12-14 inches. For a 12-inch wreath, you will need approximately 72 to 120 sprigs of greenery.
- Buy a wire wreath ring. We recommend a 12-inch wire ring with 12 pairs of wires attached. You want a form that is easily bendable but that doesn’t bend too easily.
- Assemble 12 bundles of your favorite greens, six to 10 sprigs per bundle. Arrange the bundles so the longer pieces are on the bottom and the more decorative and delicate pieces are on top, and secure each bundle with floral wire. If using a form that does not have the wires attached, you will need to secure each bundle with floral wire; if using a form with wires attached you can skip this step.
- Starting at the four o’clock position on your ring, lay in your first bundle, positioned with the cut ends of the stems extending into the five o’clock position and the green ends pointing out of the circle. Twist the two wires together and push the wires down to secure the bundle. Repeat the process 10 times, until the wreath is almost done. On the 12th and final bundle, trim to shorten the ends of that bunch and tuck under the first bundle. Twist the last pair of wires and fluff up the first bunch to cover the last set of wires
- Spray wreath with an antidessicant to help preserve the wreath (we like Wilt-Pruf!).
- Using floral wire, add pine cones, ornaments, a bow or any other accents to personalize your wreath.
- Hang and enjoy for the holidays!