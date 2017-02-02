Drink of the Month: 10-Year-Snap

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley Prev Next

Intro and photo by THERESA STANLEY

Recipe by NATALIE WHITE (bartender, Table 310)

Ten-year (and older) bourbons are usually best for sipping neat or with a couple drops of water. Recently, I had a craft cocktail that used a 10-year bourbon – a really good 10-year Kentucky bourbon. The hesitance to consume a cocktail using a nicer bourbon wore off quickly, as the drink surprised my palate with a bourbon and gingersnap-spiced foam that was perfectly frothed with a seasonal accent of orange and nutmeg. Don’t be afraid of the egg white. Think of this drink as a tasty bourbon science experiment.

Recipe makes one (darn good) drink.

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces bourbon (preferably a 10-year bourbon)

• 1 ounce orange juice

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup

• 1/2 ounce gingersnap liqueur

• Whites of one egg

• Ground nutmeg

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, and shake vigorously for a minute. Add ice to shaker, and shake for 30 seconds more to chill the drink. Strain into cocktail coupe. Lightly dust top of drink with ground nutmeg.