Drink of the Month: Deep Eddy Daydrinker

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Perfect for the dog days headed into the fall in Kentucky, the appropriately named Deep Eddy Daydrinker embodies the essence of Southern summer flavors: iced tea, lemonade and peaches. Test it out for yourself at this month’s Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival (Aug. 11-12), where it will be featured as one of the festival’s signature drinks.

Recipe makes one refreshing cocktail. Cheers!

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

• 1 ounce Deep Eddy Peach Vodka

• 2 ounces lemonade

• 2 ounces unsweet tea

• Lemon, garnish

Method:

To a shaker filled with ice, add lemon and peach vodka, lemonade and tea. Shake and pour into ice-filled glass and garnish with lemon.