Drink of the Month: Deep Eddy Daydrinker

Photo by Theresa Stanley
Perfect for the dog days headed into the fall in Kentucky, the appropriately named Deep Eddy Daydrinker embodies the essence of Southern summer flavors: iced tea, lemonade and peaches. Test it out for yourself at this month’s Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival (Aug. 11-12), where it will be featured as one of the festival’s signature drinks.
Recipe makes one refreshing cocktail. Cheers!
Ingredients:
• 1 ounce Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka
• 1 ounce Deep Eddy Peach Vodka
• 2 ounces lemonade
• 2 ounces unsweet tea
• Lemon, garnish
Method:
To a shaker filled with ice, add lemon and peach vodka, lemonade and tea. Shake and pour into ice-filled glass and garnish with lemon.