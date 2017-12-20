Drink of the Month: Hot Buttered Rum

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

‘Tis the season … for booze-infused comfort drinks. Hot toddies tend to dominate the space for heated libations, but hot buttered rum is a great alternative that will remind many bourbon drinkers of their beloved dram. With a depth of flavor and a luxurious mouthfeel, it is a super comforting drink during the winter.

The key to this delicious drink is in the batter – make the batter and store it in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Make one drink for a toasted evening of solitude by the fire, or use the full batch when entertaining for a crowd-pleasing after-dinner libation. This drink recipe builds one cup of rum-infused comfort, but the batter recipe will build 12 drinks.

Hot Buttered Rum Batter:

• 1 cup dark brown sugar, lightly packed

• 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

• 1 1/4 teaspoons high-quality vanilla extract

(preferably Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract)

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated preferably

• 1/4 teaspoon allspice

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. With fork, mix until well-combined. Batter can be rolled into a log and wrapped with plastic for easy slicing in individual use or stored in an airtight container.

Drink Recipe:

• 1 tablespoon hot buttered rum batter

• 1/2 cup boiling water

• 2 ounces dark rum

• Whipped cream (garnish, optional)

• Ground nutmeg (garnish, optional)

Fill a heat-proof glass or mug with hot tap water to warm the glass. Meanwhile, bring half cup of filtered water to boil. When the water is boiling, empty the glass and add rum, boiling water and a heaping tablespoon of hot buttered rum batter (room temperature). Stir well, until batter is melted. Top with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg for a creamier cup of comfort.

Tip: Hot Buttered Rum batter makes a delicious spiced spread on toasted English muffins and crusty bread.