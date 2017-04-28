Drink of the Month: Lavender Julep

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Between Mother’s Day, graduations and the greatest two minutes in sports, May is a season full of opportunities for celebratory sipping in the Bluegrass – and perfect occasions to use a julep cup as well. Though mint is taking over gardens everywhere, we like to shake up tradition by using a different herb. While bourbon is the star of this cocktail, it is softened by the kiss of lavender. Recipe makes one julep.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup of crushed ice

• 2 ounces bourbon

• 1/2 ounce lavender syrup

• Splash of water

• Sprigs of lavender for garnish

Method:

Juleps are simple layering cocktails.

Fill a silver julep cup half full of crushed ice. Add bourbon, lavender syrup and water, then stir a couple rotations. Add garnish and fill to top with crushed ice.

Lavender Simple Syrup:

• 2 cups water

• 1 cup turbinado sugar

• 1 tablespoon dried lavender buds

Combine all ingredients in small saucepan and bring to boil. Reduce heat, partially cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Strain liquid, cool completely, place in jar with lid for up to a week in the refrigerator.