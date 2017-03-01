Drink of the Month: Pisco Thyme

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

One might say that March is an “in between” drinking season – it’s not quite time for mint juleps, but those heavy winter drinks have primarily been shelved for the time being.

As spring approaches, lighten up with the herbaceous, fruit-forward Pisco Thyme cocktail. A brandy of Chilean or Peruvian origin, pisco is made from distilled, fermented grape juice (i.e., high-proof juice). Precise flavors tend to differ from brand to brand, but in general the spirit is smooth, with a light mouthfeel and a unique mildly sweet and fruity flavor.

Recipe makes one cocktail. Cheers!

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces pisco

• 1 ounce lime juice

• 1 ounce thyme simple syrup (see recipe below)

• 4-6 thyme sprigs (for garnish and for simple syrup)

Instructions:

Shake all ingredients over ice until well chilled; approximately 30 seconds. Double-strain into a coupe and garnish with thyme sprig.

Thyme Simple Syrup:

Combine equal parts sugar and water (1 cup of each) in small sauce pan. Bring to boil, add three sprigs of thyme and remove from heat. Cool. Remove thyme sprigs then store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.