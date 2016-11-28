Drink of the Month: Pomegranate Gin & Tonic

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley Prev Next

In the world of spirits, old is new again and savory drinks are back in fashion. This holiday season, elevate the classic gin and tonic with seasonal touches – savory rosemary syrup and pomegranate juice, equal parts sweet and tart, balance the cocktail and add a seasonal flavor perfect for pairing with a festive meal. Cheers!

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces gin

• 2 ounces pomegranate juice

• 1 ounce rosemary simple syrup

(recipe below)

• Fresh rosemary garnish (optional)

• Splash of tonic water

Rosemary Simple Syrup:

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 cup water

• 1 small rosemary branch

Bring water and sugar to a boil. Add rosemary branch then set aside to cool. Refrigerate syrup for up to two weeks.

Method:

To a rocks glass or wine tumbler, add ice, gin, pomegranate juice and syrup. Give drink a light stir, then add a splash of tonic. For added festiveness, garnish with a rosemary branch, which makes for a great stir stick. Recipe makes one drink.