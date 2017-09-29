Drink of the Month: Pooh Bear

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

One of Lexington’s newest locally owned bars, Whiskey Bear, opened in September at The Barn, the Summit at Fritz Farm’s all local food hall. Despite the bar’s name (which was inspired by owners Daniel and Flo Marlowe’s 2-year-old daughter), its signature cocktail list features a bevy of other spirits beyond whiskey, including mezcal, gin and more.

The Pooh Bear, a refreshing and herbaceous gin-based cocktail with a hint of honey, is a great complement to any number of dishes, from ramen to fried chicken to Smithtown’s Singapore Salad, available from The Barn’s local purveyors. But, of course, the instant adult classic also holds up nicely on its own.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces small batch gin

• .75 ounce honey simple syrup

• 4 slices of lemon (sliced into wheels, reserving one for garnish)

• 8 mint leaves (one reserved for garnish)

Method:

Muddle lemon and mint leaves in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, gin and honey syrup. Shake well. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a champagne coup. Garnish with a thinly sliced lemon wheel and mint sprig.