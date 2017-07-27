Drink of the Month: Southern Belle

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

The lazy days of summer are a time to keep things simple – to enjoy sunsets, music and stories with friends and family. To that end, the Southern Belle cocktail is simple, sweet and refreshing for front porch sipping – grab a fan and camp out on the veranda with this cocktail.

Don’t have a veranda? The Southern Belle will be a signature cocktail available at Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival August 12-13 at Masterson Station Fairgrounds.

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce Deep Eddy Peach Vodka

• 1 ounce bourbon

• 1/2 ounce lemon juice

• Club soda

• Peach, sliced

Method:

Fill highball glass with ice. Add vodka, bourbon and lemon juice. Top with club soda and give a swirl with bar spoon or decorative straw. Garnish with slice of peach.

(Recipe serves one.)