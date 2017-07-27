Drink of the Month: Southern Belle

Photo by Theresa Stanley
The lazy days of summer are a time to keep things simple – to enjoy sunsets, music and stories with friends and family. To that end, the Southern Belle cocktail is simple, sweet and refreshing for front porch sipping – grab a fan and camp out on the veranda with this cocktail.
Don’t have a veranda? The Southern Belle will be a signature cocktail available at Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival August 12-13 at Masterson Station Fairgrounds.
Ingredients:
• 1 ounce Deep Eddy Peach Vodka
• 1 ounce bourbon
• 1/2 ounce lemon juice
• Club soda
• Peach, sliced
Method:
Fill highball glass with ice. Add vodka, bourbon and lemon juice. Top with club soda and give a swirl with bar spoon or decorative straw. Garnish with slice of peach.
(Recipe serves one.)