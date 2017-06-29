Drink of the Month: Summer Sangria

× Expand Summer Sangria. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Steamy summers in Kentucky call for chilled drinks by the pitcher. Festive and simple to make, sangria is a great drink to share a pitcher with guests – or to keep in the fridge for yourself.

Classic Sangria calls for red wine and brandy, but the flavor combinations are endless – we lighten up in this recipe with white wine and sub in Kentucky’s brandy, bourbon. With an elevated rye profile, Four Roses Yellow Label is a perfect complement in this sangria, taking the edge off the sweetness. The beauty of this recipe is that seasonal, local fruit can be used. Pick up some extra Kentucky fruit at the Farmers’ Market to freeze and enjoy a taste of summer during the cooler months. Cheers!

Ingredients:

• One bottle (750ml) white wine (Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio)

• 1/2 cup Four Roses Yellow Label bourbon

• 1/4 cup orange liqueur

• 1 peach, halved, pitted and cut into small wedges

• 1 orange, halved and cut into thin slices

• 1 pint blackberries

• 1 lime, thinly sliced rounds

• Club soda, splash

• Mint leaves for garnish

Method:

Cut all fruits and add to a large pitcher. Lightly muddle to release the oils from the fruit. Add wine, orange liqueur and bourbon. Cover sangria and place in refrigerator to chill four hours; overnight is best.

When ready to serve, add ice to glass, fill with sangria and a few slices of marinated fruit, then top with a splash of club soda and mint. Recipe makes one pitcher; serves four.