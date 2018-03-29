Drink of the Month: The Bourbini

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Bourbon and mint go hand in hand during horse racing season – but who knew there was a bourbon and mint pairing other than the Mint Julep? The Bourbini is an instant classic mash-up between a Mint Julep and a Bellini, with peaches providing a complementary flavor to bourbon and bubbly alike. A dash of bitters anchors the drink to balance its fruity, sweet and bourbon notes, with fresh mint completing a drink that’s bound to pair well with any tailgating brunch at the racetrack.

Bartender’s tip: Avoid the bottomless approach — recipe makes one fruity, smooth and unassumingly stiff drink.

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces bourbon

• 1 ounce peach puree

• 3 dashes peach bitters

• Sparkling wine

• Mint

• Ice

Method:

In a shaker, combine ice, bourbon, puree, bitters and one mint leaf. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Pour through strainer into champagne glass. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with mint leaf.