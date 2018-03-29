Drink of the Month: The Bourbini

Photo by Theresa Stanley
Bourbon and mint go hand in hand during horse racing season – but who knew there was a bourbon and mint pairing other than the Mint Julep? The Bourbini is an instant classic mash-up between a Mint Julep and a Bellini, with peaches providing a complementary flavor to bourbon and bubbly alike. A dash of bitters anchors the drink to balance its fruity, sweet and bourbon notes, with fresh mint completing a drink that’s bound to pair well with any tailgating brunch at the racetrack.
Bartender’s tip: Avoid the bottomless approach — recipe makes one fruity, smooth and unassumingly stiff drink.
Ingredients:
• 1 1/2 ounces bourbon
• 1 ounce peach puree
• 3 dashes peach bitters
• Sparkling wine
• Mint
• Ice
Method:
In a shaker, combine ice, bourbon, puree, bitters and one mint leaf. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Pour through strainer into champagne glass. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with mint leaf.