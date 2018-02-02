Drink of the Month: The Slurricane

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Legend has it that New Orleans tavern owner (and former bootlegger) Pat O’Brien created the Hurricane cocktail in the early post-prohibition era to utilize the cases of rum that bar owners were forced to buy, in order to access more heavily desired spirits such as bourbon and scotch.

The “Slurricane” is a riff on that cocktail, which has now become a French Quarter party-time staple. Aptly named, this festive drink is served in a large Erlenmeyer flask and is built to be enjoyed with a friend. With flavors of pineapple, orange and rum, it’s a great way to summon the tropical flavors of Mardi Gras or Carnival. For those who are unable to make it to the Big Easy, the beverage can be enjoyed at downtown Lexington’s new New Orleans-inspired bar, Creaux. The drink pairs well with a side of live jazz, which the bar also serves up on “Big Easy Fridays.”

Laissez les bon temps rouler (let the good times roll)!

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces dark rum

• 2 ounces light rum

• 2 ounces pineapple juice

• 2 ounces cranberry juice

• 1 1/2 ounces orange juice

• 1 1/2 ounces Amaretto

• 1 ounce cherry grenadine

• Orange and cherry flag (optional garnish)

Method:

Combine all ingredients in shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into hurricane glass or a pitcher filled with fresh ice – or an Erlenmeyer flask if you have one on hand! Pour into individual glasses filled with ice. Add optional orange and cherry flag. Serves two to four.