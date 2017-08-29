Drink of the Month: The Suburban

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

September brings a welcome nip in the air, calling for fuller-bodied drinks as Lexington gears up for the Keeneland race season and other fall-weather events. This cocktail was created about 1888 at the old Waldorf Astoria hotel (current-day site of the Empire State Building), for James R. Keene – English immigrant, financier and one-time owner of Castleton Farm in Lexington. Named after the Suburban Handicap at Belmont Park, the drink became popular in New York City after Keene’s horses won several major thoroughbred races. Bourbon leads the spirited line-up for this drink, with dark rum, port and bitters offering an exotic homestretch. Recipe makes one delicious drink. Cheers!

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces bourbon (high rye)

• 1/2 ounce dark rum

• 1/2 ounce ruby port

• 1 dash orange bitters

• 1 dash Angostura bitters

• Orange peel garnish (optional)

Method:

Fill shaker with ice, adding bitters and liquors. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.