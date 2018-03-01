Drink of the Month: Indigo Vesper

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Recipe by Cole's 735 Main

Bottled-in-bond is a term familiar among many in the Kentucky “spirits” community, referring to a certain category of whiskies. This cocktail, however, is a nod to a different kind of bond: James Bond, and the popular “Vesper martini” referred to in the 2006 adaptation of the film “Casino Royale.” The Indigo Vesper is a riff on a classic martini – this one is shaken, not shaken – that showcases an assortment of botanicals as well as an impressive violet-hued gin infused with butterfly pea blossoms. Created at the local restaurant Cole’s 735 Main, the cocktail ushers in the look and feel of springtime in the Bluegrass.

Pro tip: Before making the cocktail, chill martini glass by placing ice cubes and cold water in the glass. Pour out the ice water when ready to strain cocktail.

Recipe makes one exquisite martini. Cheers!

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Empress 1908 Indigo gin

• 1 ounces vodka

• 1/2 ounce Lillet Blanc

• 1/4 whole lemon

• Lemon peel twist

Method:

To a cocktail shaker, add gin, vodka, Lillet Blanc and squeeze of lemon. Add ice and stir until well chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist.