Event Round Up: New Year's Eve

× 1 of 6 Expand The Wooks × 2 of 6 Expand The Binders × 3 of 6 Expand Poster for Lexington Philharmonic Jazz Night × 4 of 6 Expand Sundy Best × 5 of 6 Expand Joslyn from Joslyn and The Sweet Compression × 6 of 6 Expand Poster for Supermoon New Year's Ball Prev Next

Supermoon New Years Ball. Dec. 29-31. This three-day celebration hosted by Kentucky music festival and promotions company Supermoon features two different live music acts each night (Fri.: Mama Said String Band, Vessel; Sat.: Hot Brown Smackdown, Ye Old Remedy; Sun.: Still Holler, Flatland Harmony Experience). Attendees can also enjoy a dance party in the beer garden featuring Lancelott, Spellbinder, and Lucas the Flow. Al’s Bar, 601 N. Limestone alsbarlexington.com

Lexington Philharmonic: Jazz Night - NYE 2017. Dec. 31. Join the Lexington Philharmonic as they ring in the new year with Byron Stripling’s high-octane jazz ensemble presenting the sights and vibes of the legendary NYC jazz club The Cotton Club at Lexington’s dazzling Opera House. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. lexphil.org

NYE with Sundy Best and Family. Dec. 31. Kentucky-based country duo Sundy Best will be celebrating the new year with a performance of their popular country-tinged rock music. Nicholas Jamerson and The Revival will also perform. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. manchestermusichall.com

NYE Art Bash. Dec. 31. 21c Hotel Museum, UK Art Museum, Lexington Art League, Institute 193, Mecca Live Studio And Gallery and WRFL-LIVE join forces for a massive celebration of art in Lexington. Attendees can revel in a night of circus acts by Sora Contemporary Circus, art performances, entertainment by Mecca Studios, dancing to Kentucky Pro DJ, hors d'oeuvres from Lockbox and a premium bar; the event will also feature party favors and a photo booth. All guests receive complimentary bubbly toast at midnight. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. 21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington/

NYE: The Binders. Dec. 31. Female-rock/punk/riot cover band The Binders will play homage to all the women of rock, punk and riot who came before them, from Benatar to X-Ray Spex. The Fanged Robot will open the show. Guests are encouraged to participate in the '70’s Underground' themed dress code. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. theburlky.com/

The Wooks NYE. Dec. 30-31. Energetically honoring the sound of traditional bluegrass and mountain music, with threads of singer-songwriter, rock, and jam band music woven throughout, The Wooks are as at home on a festival stage as they are in a barn in the heart of Kentucky’s horse country. The Wooks translate the sights and sounds of the people, hills, bars, roads, creeks around them into songs and shows that captivate. They'll do a 2-night run at Cosmic Charlie’s to ring in the New Year, joined by The Local Honeys on Dec. 30 for an 18+ show, and joined by The Other Brothers on the 31st for a 21+ show. Cosmic Charlie's, 723 National Ave. cosmic-charlies.com

NYE with Joslyn and The Sweet Compression. Dec. 31. Joslyn Hampton and her band, The Sweet Compression, combine to deliver the powerhouse and hook-filled mix of funk and R&B-flavored pop. Anchored by veterans (guitarist Marty Charters and bassist Smith Donaldson), and featuring exciting young talent (Rashawn Fleming on drums, and Steve Holloman on keyboards). Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Dr. willieslocallyknown.com