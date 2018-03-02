Garden States

× Expand While lush with plantings during warm weather months, the garden at Botherum – the historic Lexington home of landscape designer Jon Carloftis, pictured here –illustrates lots of other ways to enhance an outdoor living space, from paths and walkways to sculptures, container gardens, seating areas and more. Photo by Caroline Allison, for Garden & Gun

Story by Saraya Brewer, with expert advcie provided from: Kyle Adamson (Red Oak Outdoor Lighting), Wes King (King’s Garden Center), Scott Pfeiffer (Scott Pfeiffer and Co.), Wendy McAlister (Nature’s Expressions), Jon Carloftis (Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens)

March tends to be that month where we Kentuckians start to get the first real teasings of springtime: Green buds are popping up in the dirt, temperatures are slowly rising, garden centers are reopening. But still being a couple months away from the last danger of frost, it really is just that – a tease – for gardeners who are anxious to whip their yards into shape.

Rest assured, it’s a great time of year to get started on plenty of projects, large and small. We’ve tapped five local experts to help provide tips, guidance and inspiration for great ways to ready your outdoor living spaces – all of which don’t involve digging in the dirt.

Install a fountain or other water feature

× 1 of 3 Expand Cast stone fountains, such as these from Campania International, can be a great option for those looking for more a significant visual and aural statement. Photo furnished × 2 of 3 Expand Cast stone fountains, such as these from Campania International, can be a great option for those looking for more a significant visual and aural statement. Photo furnished × 3 of 3 Expand Incorporating the soothing sights and sounds of running water in your yard can be as simple as setting up a pot fountain. Kits are available to purchase at many garden centers. Photo furnished Prev Next

Water features can be a great way to create movement, sound and structure into a space, especially when a focal point is needed.

“Not only do fountains provide great visual interest, they also provide that soothing sound to create a true garden experience,” said Wes King, owner of King’s Garden Center. “Fountains are often used to make a conversation piece on a table, draw people’s attention to a certain area, create movement in an otherwise dull area or dress up the ‘concrete jungle.’”

Options for bringing water to your backyard range from something simple like a tabletop water feature to a cast stone fountain or an in-ground pondless waterfall – and all have their pros and cons, King said.

Three things to consider when choosing a water feature are function, location and price point, said King. Below, he has helped provide more detailed things to consider on each of these aspects.

Functionality. “What do you want your water feature to accomplish?” is one of the first questions to ask yourself when considering adding a water feature to your yard or garden. If you’re looking for something to just provide the soothing sound of water, a simple tabletop fountain might do the trick. If you’re looking for a feature that will provide significant visual appeal as well as noise, you might consider a standalone cast stone fountain or a more permanent running-water feature that fish, plants and kids can all enjoy.

Location. Most tabletop and standalone fountains can be moved if necessary, but it’s still important to have the right spot, King said – and of course, once ponds and waterfalls are installed, the decision is typically a permanent one. Whatever your fountain’s size, King recommends locating it away from falling leaves.

Price point. Backyard water features are available in a wide range of price points, from about $100 for a tabletop fountain to $5,000-plus for an in-ground pond or waterfall.

“If you are looking for a cheap way to get started with a water feature, try plugging up a ceramic pot, filling it with water and adding a ‘Pot Fountain Kit,’” King suggested. “This is a great way to see if you will enjoy having a larger, more expensive style.”

Maintenance varies greatly among each style of water features, but King recommends treating any water feature with an algaecide that’s safe for both fish and plants.

King’s Garden Center is central Kentucky’s largest locally owned garden center, providing a large selection of flowers, edible plants, perennials, trees and shrubs, as well as a large selection of Campania cast stone fountains and statuary, a full gift shop, ceramic grills and Kentucky Proud products.

Create an intimate sitting area

× 1 of 2 Expand Using stone, brick, pavers or other hardscaping materials as a base, intimate seating areas can be a fun and manageable way to transform your backyard into a wonderful space for relaxing and entertaining. Photo furnished by Scott Pfeiffer and Co. × 2 of 2 Expand Using stone, brick, pavers or other hardscaping materials as a base, intimate seating areas can be a fun and manageable way to transform your backyard into a wonderful space for relaxing and entertaining. Photo furnished by Scott Pfeiffer and Co. Prev Next

Focusing on an individual area designed for dining, entertaining or relaxing can be a fun and manageable approach to enhancing your overall outdoor living space. Utilizing a base of pavers, brick, natural stone or wood, seating areas can be further customized and augmented with outdoor lighting, furniture, containers and other accessories, to create a cohesive, functional and beautiful place to enjoy morning coffee, evening cocktails or dinner with friends and family.

Scott Pfeiffer, owner of the full-service landscaping company Scott Pfeiffer & Co., specializes in helping clients utilize hardscaping to create these types of spaces in their yards. He’s outlined some tips for setting up intimate seating areas in your own yard.

Brighten up your hardscaping materials. Have you ever looked outside at your patio and felt cold just looking at it? Unpredictable Kentucky weather aside, hardscape material – pavers, stone, and wood – can have a chilling effect on the senses, as the majority of them are in a cool color range. Softening the rigid architectural lines and brightening areas with warm accent colors can invoke a sense of welcome and comfort, Pfeiffer says.

Choose your furniture (and upholstery) wisely. Furniture selection is one of the first and most important aspects of defining the aesthetic and functionality of an outdoor space. Consider whether the area will be used for dining, lounging or both, and choose furniture that will serve the functionality you seek.

“Don’t be afraid to decorate with couches, coffee tables and end tables – but keep in mind that too much furniture can make a space feel smaller, while too little furniture will leave something to be desired,” Pfeiffer said. The trick, he added, is to make sure you can move freely through the space without having the sensation you are floating in the ocean on a life raft.

After selecting your furniture, it is time to bring in some color. Whether it’s the furniture itself or a nicely patterned upholstery, this can be a great chance to be bold and make a statement.

“Remember, a little goes a long way,” Pfeiffer said.

Accent Your Seating Area with Potted Plants, Lighting and Accessories. Containers provide another chance to impress, and a brightly glazed, patio pot can be the talk of your next garden party. Plant selections and flower colors should always complement the pot. If you prefer to let the plants make the statement, go with a subtler pot selection, Pfeiffer suggests.

“As most of us entertain in the evenings, lighting is never to be overlooked,” Pfeiffer said. “A porch light can be harsh and blind your guests, while carefully designed landscape lighting can wrap your space with warm accents.” When designed properly, the ambient light will be functional, helping to create the perfect mood for your gathering.

Finally, Pfeiffer says, it’s time to add your “piece de la resistance” – an accent piece that complements the space and showcases your personal style. Pulling from design styles used indoors can help create a seamless transition that will not go unnoticed, he said.

“Whether it is a brightly colored outdoor mirror, an appropriately placed sculpture or a bold piece of artwork, give your guests a conversation piece that they will be talking about long after your party has ended,” he said.

Scott Pfeiffer and Company is a full-service Lexington-based landscape design, install and maintenance firm committed to developing and maintaining common sense landscape designs that are inspiring, as well as funcional.

Create inviting paths and walkways

× 1 of 2 Expand Paths and walkways can enhance both the aesthetic and the functionality of your backyard space. Taking into consideration where the path is going – and why – can help inform decisions on materials and form. Photo furnished by Nature’s Expressions × 2 of 2 Expand Paths and walkways can enhance both the aesthetic and the functionality of your backyard space. Taking into consideration where the path is going – and why – can help inform decisions on materials and form. Photo furnished by Nature’s Expressions Prev Next

According to Wendy McAlister, a landscape architect with Nature’s Expressions Landscape Design and Construction, the first step in incorporating a walkway into your garden or yard is to consider not only where you are going, but why. Does the path simply enhance the experience or aesthetic of a space, or is it a functional item that you would use daily?

Paths and walkways ultimately require a destination or experience, and these questions will inform your paving choice, size and direction, McAlister added.

“The path that takes you, say, from your porch to your garage is a frequent walkway, and should be constructed out of a sturdy material such as stone, concrete or paver,” she said. “It should also be wider and efficient in direction.”

A path that takes you into your backyard garden, however, can be smaller and more wandering in its direction, with appropriate materials including small stepping stones or gravel. Other visual paths that direct the eye to certain focal points are often linear – and because they lack mystery, they don’t really require you to actively go to the destination. These paths are often made from turf.

Below, with the help of McAlister, we have outlined a handful of possible material options – a landscape design expert can provide more details on these and other options that will best suit your path’s purpose.

Stone is generally the most expensive option, and it consistently looks great. Because it is a natural material, it’s typical to see some pieces shale off in winter, but because the material below it matches, it is generally not a big deal, McAlister said (though she does not recommend using slate).

“Be sure to pay attention to color choice on this, as a dark color stone will be hotter than a light color stone,” she added – this can be great when you want the snow to melt but not ideal if you plan to be barefoot in the summer.

Pavers are a good mid-level choice: typically less expensive to install than masonry options, and longer lasting, if installed correctly. While the huge range of styles and colors among pavers can make the choice daunting, McAlister said most of her clients end up choosing an option that has been around for a long time and will continue being manufactured in the future, which allows for ease when it comes to additions or restoration projects.

“This choice is typically found to be the most ‘bang for your buck,’ due to its ability to stand the test of time and its ability to be repaired with minimal costs,” she said.

Brick is generally less expensive than stone but more than pavers; because it is a porous material, it can get mossy in shady areas and requires some maintenance over time – and could need to be redone altogether. That is typically a relatively inexpensive process.

Concrete and stamped concrete are both good economy materials for walkways, though both are prone to cracking.

Stepping stones, which can be set in mulch or in turf, are meant to be informal and used for pathways that might go through the garden or on paths that you don’t use often.

As for other factors to keep in mind, McAlister reminds us that there are many ways to get to your design destination.

“There is no one right answer, just the best answer for you,” she said – and that best answer includes your “why” as well as your budget and functionality requirements.

The Nicholasville-based company Nature’s Expressions has been in business for more than 20 years, with a focus on landscape design and construction services. Using a four-step process – consult, design, construct and maintain – the company creates outdoor living spaces unique to the vision and lifestyle of its clients.

Spruce up your lighting

× 1 of 2 Expand Outdoor lighting has the potential to dramatically change the aesthetics of your home exterior at night, making otherwise normal trees or outdoor spaces “come alive,” says Red Oak Outdoor Lighting founder and owner Kyle Adamson. Photo furnished by Red Oak Outdoor Lighting × 2 of 2 Expand Outdoor lighting has the potential to dramatically change the aesthetics of your home exterior at night, making otherwise normal trees or outdoor spaces “come alive,” says Red Oak Outdoor Lighting founder and owner Kyle Adamson. Photo furnished by Red Oak Outdoor Lighting Prev Next

While a homeowner might choose to spruce up his or her outdoor lighting for many reasons, according to local outdoor lighting expert Kyle Adamson, the impetus typically falls under one of three categories: aesthetics, security and safety.

“Outdoor lighting has the potential to completely change the look and feel of a home’s exterior and landscape at night,” said Adamson. “A seemingly normal tree or outdoor space can come alive with lighting.”

Front-yard lighting typically focuses on curb appeal and security, he added, while the back tends to focus on enhancing the look and functionality of the place where people spend more time relaxing and entertaining.

With a degree in landscaping architecture, Adamson started the company Red Oak Design in 2006, but after a decade of experience with a variety of beautiful full-scale, start-to-finish landscape projects, in 2016 he rebranded the company – now called Red Oak Outdoor Lighting – to have a true outdoor lighting focus. He said the change was precipitated by working on so many beautiful homes, landscapes and outdoor spaces that were not able to be viewed or enjoyed at night.

“I was always amazed how outdoor lighting was rarely discussed, and when it was, it was an afterthought,” Adamson said. “I wanted to change that thinking and show clients the possibilities.”

Whether you are looking to enhance your outdoor lighting system for security, aesthetics or safety, here are a few key things Adamson recommends – many of which can be applied to other substantial home improvement projects as well.

Hire an expert. With Kentucky’s four distinct seasons, lighting changes and evolves over the year. Outdoor lighting experts are in a unique position to foresee these natural changes to the landscape and understand how landscapes will mature and are equipped with the knowledge to best illuminate your landscape accordingly.

Consider outdoor lighting at the beginning of other home improvement projects. As with most home improvement projects where budget might be a concern, installing a large-scale lighting project in phases can help alleviate those concerns. But consulting with an outdoor lighting expert during the early design phases of other significant outdoor projects – such as installing new walks, patios or seating walls, or having a pool or other water features designed and installed – can ultimately save homeowners time and money, Adamson said.

“A lighting designer can locate wire runs during the design and construction phase,” Adamson said. “The placement of a two-dollar PVC pipe at the beginning can save the homeowner hundreds of dollars in the end.”

Establish a plan and schedule for maintaining your outdoor lighting system. The best designed and installed lighting systems need to be maintained, Adamson said – fixtures should be checked, lenses cleaned and aiming adjustments made at least once a year. Additionally, as the landscape matures, you may have to carefully prune plant material or move the fixture so the effect continues to be as it was intended. Fortunately, Adamson added, improved LED technology over the past decade has eliminated the need to switch out lamps every year, reducing normal maintenance costs greatly.

Red Oak Outdoor Lighting is an award-winning outdoor lighting company based in Lexington. From intimate courtyards to horse farms and large estates, the company has provided custom outdoor lighting design, installation and service throughout the state since 2006.

Incorporate potted plants, container gardens, sculptures and other decorative objects

× 1 of 3 Expand Local landscape designer Jon Carloftis said working on rooftop gardens in New York City for more than 20 years taught him to design focal points of outside space from inside the house. This view of his home garden from inside his historic Lexington property, Botherum, is a perfect example. Photo by Caroline Allison for Garden & Gun × 2 of 3 Expand Carloftis adds complexity to his home garden at Botherum with a blend of antique items, traditional stone sculptures (rubbed with fresh moss for an “aged” look) and other unique objects. Plantings in containers are switched out seasonally to give added visual interest all year long. Photo by Caroline Allison for Garden & Gun × 3 of 3 Expand Carloftis adds complexity to his home garden at Botherum with a blend of antique items, traditional stone sculptures (rubbed with fresh moss for an “aged” look) and other unique objects. Plantings in containers are switched out seasonally to give added visual interest all year long. Photo by Caroline Allison for Garden & Gun Prev Next

Those familiar with the work of Jon Carloftis are likely to agree there are few who understand the art of seamless indoor/outdoor transition better than him. The local landscape designer – who has a keen eye for interior design as well – frequently utilizes potted plants, container gardens and unique found objects to give his projects depth and dimension and help tie together indoor and outdoor living, whether he’s working on a client project or his own home garden.

When determining the location of potted plants, sculptures and other items of visual importance in a garden, Carloftis recommends positioning them as both a focal point in the garden and from the house, where they can be viewed from windows or through doors.

“One of the most important things I learned working on rooftop gardens in New York City was designing from inside the house,” he said.

Sculpture and Found Objects. “Sculptures can bring interest to a plain and dreary garden every day of the year,” said Carloftis. When envisioning ways to incorporate decorative objects into a garden, he says that thinking outside the box of what is typically thought of as “garden sculpture” can open new windows of possibility for beautiful and thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces.

Visible from Carloftis’ own kitchen window is a limestone facade of a dog’s face, which he drilled a hole in to allow the dog’s mouth to function as a fountain spout. (Purchased from Longshadow Garden Ornaments, one of Carloftis’ favorite companies, the limestone dog mask is in the same line as the stone farm animal masks that adorn the fountain outside the restaurant Honeywood at Summit at Fritz Farm, also designed by Carloftis.)

Anything from decoratively pruned fruit trees to salvaged architectural pieces or other interesting antique items can be used for added visual interest in a garden, Carloftis said, pointing to the vintage farm equipment he incorporated into the Man O’ War entrance of the Summit development as an example. The equipment was sanded and painted silver to give it a more modern feel – something he said could easily be done on a smaller scale in a private home. Repurposed pieces, such as troughs, antique sinks or bathtubs, or an old zinc water tank with the top cut off, can create vintage or industrial statements and can sometimes even double as containers.

“When you use something that has meaning to you or your family, all the better,” he said. “Putting it on a pedestal – a traditional one or even a big block of stone or a tree stump – give height and importance.”

Tip: Rub moss on a brand new, store-bought stone sculpture to give it a more worn or aged look.

Potted Plants and Container Gardens. “Container gardens are an easy answer to what many folks have: bad soil,” Carloftis said. “Containers are quick and easy, and with a little reading, you can ‘create’ the right soil for whatever you want to grow.”

Containers and potted plants can be used to mark entrances, flank walkways and create added importance or focal areas in special areas of a garden. Referred to by Carloftis as “nature’s make-up,” they can also be moved around easily to block a view or frame a view or entrance.

Carloftis’ own home garden (the historic Lexington property Botherum) makes use of loads of containers, with the plantings updated and switched out as the seasons change. During cold-weather months, branches from yellow- and red-twig dogwoods inserted in terra cotta pots to create visual interest in an otherwise dreary winter garden; the branches are replaced by pansies in early spring, and Mandevillas or other showy, heat-tolerant plants once the weather starts heating up. Keeping the garden, which wraps around the home and is visible from most windows, looking refreshed during all seasons has the potential to affect your experience from inside the house as well.

“This year, because of the super cold weather, we decided to put birdseed in the container with the twigs – it has been a pure joy to watch all of nature going on outside the window,” he said.

Interestingly, Carloftis said his favorite place to find containers and other garden treasures in a big-box garden or other supply store is not the garden container section – as big-box garden containers often look cheap – but the wastebasket section.

“Once at Target, I found all of these chrome metal waste cans that looked exactly like Julep cups,” he said. “They lasted for years.”

Of course, he added, while box stores typically have larger selections to choose from, the benefits of shopping locally tend to outweigh that aspect – when shopping at your favorite local nursery or garden center, “you find people who know their stuff, give expert advice and your money stays in town,” he said.

Tip: When you bring indoor plants outdoors for the summer after the danger of frost, don’t put them directly into full sun or they will scorch – they have to move slowly from shade to less shade before they are ready for full sun. Sometimes indoor plants can get buggy, so during those above-freezing, rainy winter days, Carloftis recommends carrying plants outside for a day or two of “spa” time. “This makes a huge difference,” he said. “There is nothing like rain to make plants happy.”

Visit this article online for a list of some of Carloftis’ favorite potted plants, for indoors and out.

Jon Carloftis is an award-winning garden designer who moved back home to Kentucky after 26 years in New York City. His book “Beyond the Windowsill” focuses on ways to use indoor plants and add style to your home through color, texture and containers. For more information on Carloftis (and to purchase the book) visit www.joncarloftis.com.