2017 Fall Arts Preview

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand The chromogenic print “Il Mondo Che non Vedo No. 53” (2012) by Italian photographer Fabiano Parisi is among the works now on display at 21c Museum Hotel.

21c Museum Hotel Lexington

167 West Main St.

(859) 899-6800

Open 24/7, 365 days a year

www.21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington

A Global Gathering: The 21c Collection. On display through July 2018. Curated by chief curator and museum director Alice Gray Stites and spanning various public gallery spaces inside Lexington’s contemporary museum/hotel, this exhibit features 61 works by 33 artists from 13 countries, including Bill Viola, Kehinde Wiley, Anthony Goicolea, Ori Gersht, Zanele Muholi, Titus Kaphar, Miguel Angel Rojas and others.

From investigations into the complexities of identity to explorations of current political, social and economic conditions, this exploration of the global human experience illuminates the museum’s commitment to broadening public access to thought-provoking contemporary art. Media in the multi-cultural exhibit ranges from self-portraits depicting an interior struggle for transformation and photographs capturing the gender ambiguity and sexual fluidity inherent in cosplay to traditional painting techniques and discarded clothing utilized as a sculptural ode to “reuse.”

ArtsPlace Gallery

161 N. Mill St.

(859) 255-2951

Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m.

www.lexarts.org

Home to LexArts, Lexington’s premiere arts fundraising and advocacy organization, this historic downtown art gallery regularly hosts exhibitions and events.

Midsouth Sculpture Alliance Select Lexington. Sept. 14-Oct. 22. (Gallery Hop reception Sept. 15.)

Tattoo Flash. Oct. 31-Dec. 31. (Gallery Hop reception Nov. 17.)

Mirror, Memory, Identity. Jan. 12-Feb. 24 (Gallery Hop reception Jan. 19.)

Poetic Spaces. March 9-April 28. (Gallery Hop reception March 16.)

University Open. May 10-June 30. (Gallery Hop reception May 18.)

LexArts Gallery Hops

Sept. 15, 2017, Nov. 17, 2017, Jan. 19, 2018, March 16, 2018, May 18, 2018

www.galleryhoplex.com

Presented by LexArts, this periodic “choose-your-own-adventure”-styled event encourages attendees to explore the offerings of local art galleries, many of which stay open after hours and provide light snacks and beverages for patrons. The Hops typically run from 5-8 p.m., with many galleries opting to stay open later. Visit the website for a full list of participating galleries each month.

Lexington Art League Black Friday Art Sale

Dec. 1-2. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr.

(859) 254-7024

www.lexingtonartleague.org

The Lexington Art League’s annual winter art sale features regional artworks from a variety of artists, all priced at $50 and under and taking place in a festive holiday atmosphere replete with beverage offerings and entertainment.

Living Arts and Science Center

362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Gallery Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fourth Sat. of the month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Other weekend and evening hours available; call for more information)

(859) 252-5222

Colors of Rhythm: Contemporary Hip Hop Art. Aug. 26-Nov. 1. This exhibition showcases works created by a local group of artists participating in the “new movement” of producing art to the sounds of hip hop performed live, a phenomenon developed in Lexington during open mic night in the basement of campus area hip hop record store The Album. Taking cues from bebop musicians of the 1950s, local DJs, MCs and artists gather once a month to freeform and improvise for self-expression; several of them be featured in this exhibition, combining performance, music and art. Live performances of artists creating works to the hip hop sounds of a spinning DJ will be presented during the LASC’s September Discovery Night on Sept. 7 (6-8 p.m.) and the Gallery Hop reception on Sept. 15 (5-8 p.m.).

Agustin Zarate: Images of Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead. Sept. 14-Nov.1. Originally from Veracruz, Mexico, Augustin Zarate is known best known for his expressive paintings, murals and illustrations celebrating his Mexican heritage. Zarate will produce a series of large-scale paintings based on the iconography of the Latin American holiday Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Presented alongside Zarate’s paintings in the LASC’s Glo Gallery will be a traditional Mexican altar/ofrenda (memorial) containing symbols and imagery typically found in the southern regions of Mexico. Gallery Hop reception on Sept. 15 (5-8 p.m.); artist’s talk the Day of the Dead Festival Nov. 1 (5-9 p.m.).

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center Gallery

300 E. 3rd St., (859) 280-2201

Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 1-5 p.m. Sat.

www.lexingtonlyric.com

In addition to its community center and theater, which regularly host concerts, film screenings and other events, the historic theater and cultural arts center hosts a series of rotating exhibits in its community gallery throughout the year.

Upcoming exhibits include:

Passion of the Latinx Art. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. (Gallery Hop reception Sept. 15; closing reception Sept. 30.)

Lexington Camera Club. Oct. 6-Dec. 8. (Opening reception Oct. 13; Gallery Hop Nov. 17.)

Morlan Gallery

Mitchell Fine Arts Center, Transylvania University

Gallery hours: Noon-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., and by appointment

www.transy.edu/morlan

Stories to Tell: The Work of Winfred Rembert. Sept. 8-Oct 13. Self-taught artist Winfred Rembert grew up in the 1950s rural south at the end of Jim Crow and the beginning of the Civil Rights movement. Arrested during a Civil Rights march, the artist taught himself to tool and dye leather while incarcerated, and now stretches, stains, and etches on leather to create scenes from memory, stories that tell the truth with art. In conjunction with the exhibit, the Lyric Theatre will host a screening of the 2011 documentary film about his life, “All Me: The Life and Times of Winfred Rembert,” with director Vivian Ducat on Sept. 7 (6 p.m.). The gallery will host an opening reception with the artist Sept. 8 and Gallery Hop reception Sept. 15.

Senses of Place: VR. Sept. 12-Oct. 13. Two virtual reality (VR) artworks allow visitors to experience different approaches to this new art form. “Dreams” offers a virtual gallery of other-worldly places developed by HVREdev, a collective of individuals and small teams. Participants use their own smartphones to experience this self-guided dream tour. “Virtual Realities,” by Dima Strakovsky and Richie Hoagland, is a performance installation exploring the transformation of parent/child relationships by emerging technology, specifically interaction through play. Parent and child performers will play together using smart phone technology, virtual reality, and wireless networks. More information about “Virtual Realities” performance dates and times can be found on the Morlan Gallery’s website. Events include an opening reception with the artists Sept. 12 (5-8 p.m.); Gallery Hop reception Sept. 15, (5-8 p.m.) and the Studio 300: Digital Music and Arts Festival Oct. 5-6, Mitchell Fine Arts Center.

MAP/PING. Oct. 26-Dec.5, 2017. (Closed Nov. 21-26 for Thanksgiving). In post-modern times, where the notions of truth are suspect, artists have increasingly utilized the map as metaphor to question a variety of boundaries. This group invitational exhibition intends to examine maps and explore social mapping, culturally expanded notions of maps and what happens when one discipline uses the language of another. Opening reception with the artists Oct. 27 (5-8 p.m.); Gallery Hop reception Nov. 17 (5-8 p.m.). Special weekend and evening hours November 12 (2-3 p.m.); Nov. 18 (5-8 p.m.) and Nov. 20 (5-8 p.m.).

M.S. Rezny Studio/Gallery

903 Manchester St.

(859) 252-4647

Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 12-5p.m.; Sat. 1-4 p.m. Sat. and by appointment

www.msrezny.com

Beyond the Edge. Sept. 12-Oct. 21. Using distinctly different collage techniques, each artist in this exhibit juxtaposes familiar images and objects to form a new notion or idea. Artists include Jack Girard, Doug Stapleton and Carleton Wing. Gallery Hop reception on Sept. 15.

Holiday Revels with Lexington Humane Society Benefit. Nov. 7-Dec. 31. Holiday Revels offers a chance to review the work of various artists featured at the gallery over the course of this year. A portion of proceeds from any artwork sold during the Gallery Hop artists’ reception on Nov. 17 will be donated to the Lexington Humane Society.

Homage to Remnants. Jan. 9-Feb. 17. Floating between painting and sculpture, this form of expression had to create its own definition: Assemblage is art made by assembling disparate elements scavenged by the artist or purchased specifically. Gallery Hop reception on Jan. 19.

Art as Life Partner. Feb. 27-March 31. Mixed-media artist Jaquilind Linder has been confronting feminist issues with her artwork throughout her life, using her work to celebrate and praise the richness of self-reliance and resourcefulness. Gallery Hop reception on March 16.

Sharing Time and Space. April 10-May 19. This exhibit features the collage, paintings, drawings, sculpture and assemblage by two traveling companions, Carleton Wing and Paolo Dal Pra’. Gallery Hop reception on May 18.

PRHBTN

Oct. 13-27, 2017, various venues

www.prbhtn.com

The seventh annual edition of the annual city-wide street art festival PRHBTN will bring a four new public murals to Lexington. International muralists who will be traveling to Lexington to create public art as part of the project include South African artist Jack Fox, who will create a mural on Church Street; Colombian-American artist Jessica Sabogal, who will paint the rear wall of 21c Hotel Museum; Dragon 76 from Japan, who will create a mural on Newtown Pike; and Mexican calligraphy artist Said Dokins, who will paint on the Lexington Art League’s “revolving wall” at the Loudoun House.

A festival kickoff event will take place at the Loudoun House on Oct. 13 (8 p.m.-1 a.m.). More details, including exact dates that each artist will be working as well details for as artist talks, art walks and other community events, will be announced as the event approaches – follow “PRBHTN” on Facebook for updates.

× Expand "Library" by Lori Nix

University of Kentucky Art Museum

405 Rose St. (859) 257-5716

finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

Gallery Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Thurs.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.; 12-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Alison Saar: “Breach.” Sept. 9-Dec. 3. Alison Saar is an American sculptor, painter, and installation artist whose work explores issues of gender, race, and the African diaspora. This exhibition focuses on the catastrophic Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927, in which she found striking parallels to the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. Saar examines the complex interaction of social, cultural, and political factors associated with environmental disasters and our response to them through “Breach.” Opening reception Sept. 30 (5:30-7:30 p.m.); curator tour with Janie Welker Oct. 13 (6:30 p.m.).

Lori Nix: “The City.” Oct. 7-Dec. 24. Lori Nix’s photographs present spaces of urban ruin - a wrecked anatomy classroom, a once grand library, and a Chinese takeout restaurant, to name a few. These are not documents of real world decay but rather images made with painstakingly constructed dioramas that Nix builds with her partner, Kathleen Gerber. Nix and Gerber will present at the R.C. May Photography Lecture Series Nov. 4 at UK’s Gatton Business College (4-5 p.m.).

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

Afterculture Theatre

www.afterculturetheatre.com

“Trinity.” Sept. 14-16, 21-23. 8 p.m. Founded in 2015 and taking inspiration from the Guerilla theatre movements of the 1970s as well as modern theater companies, local company Afterculture focuses on site-specific, audience-immersive theatrical experiences. “Trinity” tells the story of Dr. Oppenheimer, his atomic bomb and the three great women in his life. At 5:29 a.m. on July 16, 1945, the world’s first successful test detonation of an atomic bomb, code-named “Trinity,” turned the New Mexican desert sand into glass. This account of what happened on the evening of July 16 explores the troubled mind that led us into the atomic age. Produced in collaboration with Lexington Art League and taking place at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive.

AthensWest Theatre Company

Performances take place at the Downtown Arts Center’s Black Box Theater, 141 E Main St.

(859) 425-2550

Fri.-Sat. performances at 8 p.m.; Sun. performances at 2 p.m.

www.athenswest.net

“Our Town.” Oct. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22. This 1938 play by Thornton Wilder examines the simplest, but most important, truths about American life: birth, youth, love, marriage, family, death. Following the story of the fictional American small town of Grover’s Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play utilizes “metatheatrical” devices, with the main character/narrator addressing and fielding questions from the audience.

“Equivocation.” Feb. 9-11, 16-18, 23-25. This fascinatingly comic drama is funny, touching, and troubling – and absolutely Shakespearean in its scope and wit. When the main character is commanded to write a play about the recently foiled “Gunpowder Plot” to blow up parliament, he agrees – but only if he can interview the condemned suspects. But he quickly learns the plot to be deeper than anyone suspected, with secrets that threaten to destroy him, his players and all of England.

“The Christians.” April 13-15, 20-22, 27-29. Pastor Paul has an announcement: His megachurch is paid off, thousands of people attend every Sunday, and he’s had a revelation. But not everyone is happy to hear his revision of the Good News, which shakes the bedrock of his community to its core. Can Paul’s church survive when he upends everything his followers thought they believed?

Bluegrass Opera

(859) 940-9379

www.bluegrassopera.org

Founded in 2008, Bluegrass Opera is a unique collective of singer-actors who specializes in bringing new musical stage works to life, including musicals, operas and more.

“Daisy’s Duffel Bag: A New Musical.” Nov. 3-5. An unexpected friendship leads 16-year-old Carly on a journey of discovery as she works to unravel her friend’s mysterious past. What truths will Carly uncover about her friend and about herself? This production includes Sensory Friendly performances, which are made possible in part by a grant from LexArts’ Fund for the Arts. Public performances will take place Nov. 3-4 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 4-5 at 2 p.m. at the Downtown Arts Center.

“King of Glory: A Modern-Day Oratorio.” March and April 2018. Lush, colorful harmonies and memorable melodies help to marry text from both the Old Testament and New Testament with music that runs the gamut from classical choral to contemporary song. The music brings “The Word” to life in a vivid, visceral way that keeps listeners on the edge of their seats, making the work a “Handel’s ‘Messiah” for today’s church-goers.” All performances will be free to the public, with locations and times to be announced soon.

“Early Stages: A Series for New Works.” May 11-13. Founded in 2016, “Early Stages” is a series of energy-packed staged readings that offers talented writers and composers a chance to see their work on its feet for the first time. Performances will take place May 11-12 at 7:30 p.m., and May 13 at 2 p.m. at the Downtown Arts Center.

BGO Cabaret Nights: A Series of Piano Bar Evenings. Bluegrass Opera artistic director (and resident piano bar entertainer) Lorne Dechtenberg will tickle the ivories, with some favorite local singer-actors stepping up to the microphone for an evening of musical fun, including some favorite tunes from Broadway’s past and present. Watch Bluegrass Opera’s Facebook page for more detail on dates and times.

Bluegrass Youth Ballet

Performances take place at the Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

(859) 271-4472

www.bluegrassyouthballet.org

“Dia de los Muertos.” Nov. 3 (7 p.m.) and Nov. 4 (2 p.m.). Lexington Opera House. Follow Estelita’s family in a small village in Mexico as they prepare to celebrate el Día de los Muertos. A sudden death forces the family to experience how precious life is and celebrate every moment of it. This ballet explores the Mexican holiday in a touching and intimate way. A bilingual slideshow explaining this cultural holiday is shown at the beginning.

“The Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 15 (7 p.m.); Dec. 16 (2 p.m.). Lexington Opera House. Bluegrass Youth Ballet presents its unique take on the beloved Christmas fairy tale – in just one single, family-friendly act. This holiday classic features dancing snowflakes, a magical wonderland of sweets and the heartwarming story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.

“Alice in Wonderland.” Mar. 30 (7 p.m.); Mar. 31 (2 p.m.). Lexington Opera House. This ballet creatively depicts the story of Alice falling through a rabbit hole and landing in a fantasy world of very peculiar characters and strange adventures.

Broadway LIVE

Lexington Opera House, 401 Short St.

(859) 233-4567

www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Shows start at 8 p.m. on Fridays; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays unless otherwise noted.

“The Wizard of Oz.” Oct. 27 (7:30 p.m.); Oct. 28 (1 p.m., 7:30 p.m.); Oct. 29 (1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.) The greatest family musical of all time twists its way into Lexington to captivate the whole family as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road and beyond in this lavish production, featuring breathtaking special effects, dazzling choreography and classic songs.

“The Sound of Music.” Nov. 17-19. This new production of “The Sound of Music” will highlight the beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp family, once again thrilling audiences with its award-winning best score.

“Dirty Dancing.” Jan. 26-28. Seeing this classic story on stage is an unprecedented experience, exploding with heart-pounding music, passionate romance and sensational dancing. This crowd-pleasing stage adaptation will tell the story of Baby and Johnny – two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds who come together for the summer of their lives.

“Cabaret.” Feb. 16-18. “Cabaret” welcomes you to the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the emcee Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd – and leave their troubles outside. Will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times in pre-WWII Germany?

“Jersey Boys.” March 2-4. This is the true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide before the age of 30.

“Motown the Musical.” April 27-29. This musical is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more.

EKU Center for the Arts

1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky

(859) 662-7469

www.ekucenter.com

Note: This is just a handful of some of the highlights for EKU Center's 2017-2018 season – visit its website or www.tadoo.com for a full listing of events. Showtimes at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The Doobie Brothers. Sept. 19.

The Beach Boys. Oct. 30.

Femmes of Rock. Nov. 3. The only string act of its kind, these violinists have performed with Beyoncé, Shakira and Andrea Bocelli, and will perform unforgettable arrangements of hits from The Beatles, Queen, Prince and more.

Russian Grand Ballet presents “Swan Lake.” Nov. 20.

Clint Black. Mar. 21.

Black Violin. April 19. Composed of violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus, this act combines classical training with hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound often described as “classical boom.”

Lexington Chamber Orchestra

www.lexingtonchamberorchestra.com

Now in its third season, the Lexington Chamber Orchestra has partnered with the Lyric Theatre to produce Sunday matinees. Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church and Sunday shows are at 3 p.m. at The Lyric Theatre.

Sunset. Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Lexington Chamber Orchestra will launch the 2017-18 Season with Mendelssohn’s “String Symphony No. 2” and a performance of Respighi’s “Il Tramonto” (“The Sunset”), featuring Catherine Clarke Nardolillo. The evening will wrap up with Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden.”

Mozart Celebration. Nov. 11-12. The Lexington Chamber Orchestra will celebrate the incredible works of Mozart with “Symphony No. 5” and “Symphony No. 29” during its Mozart Celebration. The Sunday performance will also feature the voice of Gregory Turay.

Four Seasons. Feb. 3-4. The show will open with Bach’s “Art of Fugue” followed by Mahler’s “Adagietto” from Symphony No. 5. The evening will conclude with a performance of Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons,” featuring Kyung Sun Lee playing violin.

From Eastern Europe. April 14-15. The evening will open with a performance of Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No. 1,” featuring Gregory Partain on the piano. Next, the orchestra will perform Leos Janacek’s “Suite for String Orchestra” before wrapping up with Pärt’s “Fratres” featuring Lenka Pellant playing violin.

Lexington Philharmonic

Unless otherwise noted, all showtimes are 7:30 p.m. at Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St.

www.lexphil.org

(859) 233-4226

Opening Night: Bright. Sep. 16. LexPhil will launch the 2017-18 Season with Michael Torke’s dazzling “Bright Blue Music” and an array of works from the orchestral canon, featuring Joyce Yang, who makes her return to LexPhil in Grieg’s tour-de-force “Piano Concerto,” with regional choirs filling the Singletary Center in Ravel’s lush “Daphnis and Chloé: Suite No. 2.”

Simplicity. Oct. 13. LexPhil welcomes award-winning mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky to Lexington for “Simplicity.” Beethoven’s iconic “Symphony No. 4 in B-flat” will set the stage for Dominick Argento’s exquisite “Casa Guidi” for voice and orchestra. The performance will close with Prokofiev’s “Classical Symphony.”

CB Squared. Nov. 11. Featuring the talent of composer Chris Brubeck and Canadian Brass, the night will also include Stravinsky’s playfully sublime “Pulcinella Suite” and Vaughan Williams’ “The Wasps Overture.”

Revolution! Feb. 9. The second half of the 2017-18 season will open with Shostakovich’s ground-breaking “Symphony No. 7.” Dedicated to the city of Leningrad, this work has remained a symbol of resistance against totalitarianism and militarism in the Soviet Union and the West.

American Snapshots. April 6. The evening will kick off with John Harbison’s “Foxtrot for Orchestra” and a performance of Korngold’s “Violin Concerto,” featuring soloist William Hagen. “Appalachian Spring Suite” by Aaron Copland will close the concert before a spectacular finish in Dave and Chris Brubeck’s “Ansel Adams: America.”

Celebrating Bernstein. May 19. The 2017-18 season will close with three modern masterpieces. Presented as a testament to his prolific career, audience members will celebrate Leonard Bernstein’s legacy through the music of his teacher, Gustav Mahler, his student John Corigliano and his own work.

× Expand TAKAO KOMARU New York-based dance company Jessica Lang Dance will perform at Norton Center this season.

Norton Center for the Arts

Newlin Hall, 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky

www.nortoncenter.com

Note: This is just a handful of some of the highlights for the Norton Center's 2017-2018 season – visit its website or www.tadoo.com for a full listing of this season's events.

Martina McBride. Sept. 8 (8 p.m.).

The Edgar Winter Band. Oct. 7 (8 p.m.).

LIV ON: Olivia Newton John, Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky. Oct. 15 (7 p.m.)

Flip FabriQue: Catch Me! Oct. 26 (7:30 p.m.). This Quebec-based circus troupe of seven acrobats committed to joy, playfulness and friendship will make their Norton Center debut with a spirited production called “Attraooe-moi (Catch Me!),” a gravity-defying spectacle that will feature acrobatics, a trampo-wall, hula hoops, juggling and more.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” Nov. 8 (7:30 p.m.). This hit show tells the story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating eight pesky relatives, all of whom are played by one person.

Henry Butler. Nov. 18 (8 p.m.). Butler’s repertoire centers on early to modern jazz, with plenty of New Orleans R&B peeking through.

Jessica Lang Dance. Jan. 20 (8 p.m.). New York-based Jessica Lang Dance will make its Norton Center debut with a repertoire rich in stunning movement, compelling visuals and cinematic composition.

Studio Players

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. Doors open at 2 p.m. and show starts at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

154 W. Bell Court

(859) 257-4929

www.studioplayers.org

“Lost in Yonkers.” Sept. 21-24, 29-Oct.1, Oct. 6-8. This memory play is set in Yonkers in 1942. Bella is in her 30s, mentally challenged and living at home with her stern grandmother. As the play opens, two young boys are dropped on the old lady’s doorstep. The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother.

“The Game’s Afoot.” Nov. 16-19, 24-26; Dec. 1-3. Set in December 1936, Broadway star William Gillette admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes. He has invited his fellow cast-members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. When one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities quickly turn dangerous.

“The Big Meal.” Jan. 11-14, 19-21, 26-28. Somewhere in America, in a typical suburban restaurant, Sam and Nicole meet. Sparks fly. And so begins an expansive tale that traverses generations of a modern family, from first kiss to final goodbye. This play tells the extraordinary story of an extraordinary family.

“Stage Kiss.” Mar. 8-11, 16-18, 23-25. Art imitates life and life imitates art. When two actors with a history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. This charming tale tells the story of what happens when lovers share a stage kiss – or when actors share a real one.

UK Opera Theatre

(859) 257-9331

www.ukoperatheatre.org

One of the leading opera programs in the country, the UK Opera Theatre performs at various locations. This season’s performances will be held in the Singletary Center Concert Hall unless otherwise noted.

“La Traviata.” Oct. 6-8. Violetta is a famed but ailing courtesan, frequently on the arm of the wealthy and powerful. Alfredo is a young bourgeois from a provincial family, eager for love. After a fateful meeting, their lives are forever entwined. Will their love survive disapproving family, the cost of appearances and possessive society?

“BOUNCE.” Calvary Baptist Church on High Street. Nov. 10-11 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. Performed on an actual basketball court, “Bounce” is grounded in contemporary issues facing today’s youth, particularly teen violence. This production integrates high school students using the powerful medium of basketball.

“Show Boat.” March 2-3 at 7:30 p.m.; March 3-4 at 2 p.m. Board the Cotton Blossom and steam on down the Mississippi with a colorful assortment of performers, laborers and passengers trying to just keep moving along. “Show Boat” is a humorous and dramatic romp that tackles love and family injured by early Jim Crowe racism.

UK Theatre Department

Guignol Theatre, 114 Fine Arts Building (located on Rose Street). For tickets and showtimes, visit finearts.uky.edu or call (859) 257-4929.

“Little Shop of Horrors.” Oct. 26-29. Seymour, a mild-mannered florist from Skid Row, improves his chances for personal and professional growth through a bloodthirsty plant from another planet. His confidence begins to soar, but how far will he go to feed the beast?

“The Wolves.” Nov. 30-Dec. 2; Dec. 7-9. Nine women on an indoor soccer field, passing words between and among each other like a high-speed soccer ball, anticipating the moves of their opponents. Forbes calls this Pulitzer Prize finalists “a milestone for women in entertainment.”

“Henry V.” Feb. 15-17; Feb. 22-25. Young Henry ascends the throne and proves his worth as king through an ambitious invasion of France. Shakespeare’s masterpiece depicts the horrors of war and the growing pains of a young royal.

New Works Now. April 19-22. New Works Now brings to the stage works from students and alumni of the departments, celebrating 50 years of risk-taking expression and creative process. Learn what it means to be a creative type with this mixed bag of original works-in-progress.

DANCE

Kentucky Ballet Theatre

www.kyballet.com

( 859) 252-5245

“Ballet Up Close & Personal.” Oct. 27-29 at the Downtown Arts Center. A pre-show by the Kentucky Ballet Theatre’s Academy Pre-Professional Program students precedes the first public performances of KBT’s season, and an interactive Q&A will follow.

“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 9-10, 16-17 at the Lexington Opera House. This quintessential holiday tale will once again kick off the holiday season.

“Urban Dancers.” Mar 23-25, at the Downtown Arts Center. Artistic Director Norbe Risco will reach into the company’s repertoire selecting his favorites for this weekend engagement of performances.

“The Little Mermaid.” May 19-20, at the Lexington Opera House. After premiering in 2016, The Little Mermaid is back by popular demand with a magical, under-the-sea adventure for people of a ll ages. Get your tickets early, as they sold out back in 2016.

Bourbon & Ballet. Date TBA. There’s nothing bad about a bourbon and ballet, which is why Kentucky Ballet Theatre and Maker’s Mark have joined forces for this popular event.

Lexington Ballet

161 N. Mill St.

(859) 233-3925

www.lexingtonballet.org

West Side and Other Stories. Oct. 21 at the Lexington Opera House. The Lexington Ballet Company pays tribute to American composer Leonard Bernstein as his 100th birthday and the 60th anniversary of “West Side Story” approach. The evening features pieces from his “Thirteen Anniversaries” and, of course, his timeless “West Side Story.” Original choreography by Luis Dominguez.

“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 2 at the EKU Center for the Arts. Join Marie and her Nutcracker prince as they battle the Mouse King and take a magical journey to the Land of Sweets; there they encounter performers from exotic cultures, dancing flowers and the Snow Queen.

“My Fair Lady.” Feb. 10 at the Lexington Opera House. This charming story, based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” and immortalized on Broadway and in film, tells the tale of Professor Higgins and his mission to transform a poor flower girl into a lady. Featuring original choreography by Luis Dominguez.

“The Jungle Book.” April 14 at the Lexington Opera House. Based on a collection of stories by the English author Rudyard Kipling, Lexington Ballet Company dances the jungle adventures and journey of discovery of Mowgli, a little boy raised by wolves. The show features original choreography by Luis Dominguez.

Movement Continuum

Ever After. Nov. 17-18 (7 p.m.), Nov.19 (2 p.m.) at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. Local contemporary dance company Movement Continuum celebrates its seventh season with its biggest and most extravagant production to date, a production that reimagines and challenges four of the Grimm Brothers’ most famous fairytales: “Cinderella,” “Snow White,” “Rapunzel” and “Sleeping Beauty” in unexpected ways. With 17 dancers, 18 writers, 58 pieces of original choreography and countless costumes, fantastic props and video projections, “Ever After” promises to lead its audience into a world of intrigue, beauty, plot twist and innovation.

Film and Literature

Lexington Film League Showcase at 21c

21c Museum Hotel Lexington, 167 W Main St. All programs at 7 p.m. Free admission; cash bar.

Sept. 3: Robert Beatty video works (2010-2017)*

Sept. 17: Short experimental films by women, programmed by Emma Friedman-Buchanan

Sept. 24: “Oiltowns” (2017) and selected short films by Mark Street

Oct. 1: The Kentucky Amateur Film Archives presents Home Movie Day

Oct. 8: “Secrets of the Heart” by Jeffrey Wengrofsky*

Oct. 11: “Lizzie Borden Born in Flames” (sponsored by WRFL and Queerslang)

Oct. 22: Kent Lambert short films*

Oct. 30: Halloween show of “At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul” (1964), introduced by Phil Kisling

Nov. 12: Su Friedrich “Rules of the Road” and “Damned If You Don’t”

*Artist attending for discussion following screening

Harry Dean Stanton Festival

www.harrydeanstantonfest.org

The seventh annual Harry Dean Stanton Festival pays tribute to the Kentucky-born actor and musician whose 60-plus year acting career has included roles in dozens of films and television series.

Thursday, Sept. 28:

Red Carpet Premiere of “Lucky.” 7 p.m. Director John Carroll Lynch and writers Logan Sparks and Drago Sumonja will be present for a Q&A for the premiere of the 2017 film, which follows a 90-year-old atheist (Stanton) who has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries as he comes to terms with his own mortality and searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. The film, which also features an appearance from actor and director David Lynch, is the directorial debut for John Carroll Lynch, whose acting career includes roles in the films “Fargo,” “Zodiac,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and more. The film officially opens at theaters on Sept. 29, making this event the official national premiere. The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St.

Friday, Sept. 29:

“Paris, Texas.” 1 p.m. Featuring a screenplay co-written by late fellow Kentuckian Sam Shepard and a score by Ry Cooder (of Buena Vista Social Club fame), this 1984 road movie directed by Wim Wenders focuses on an amnesiac named Travis, who, after mysteriously wandering out of the desert, attempts to reconnect with his brother, his 7-year-old son and his wife. The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St.

“The Green Mile.” 6 p.m. Adapted from a Stephen King novel of the same name, this 1999 Academy-Award-winning film tells the story of a death row corrections officer during The Great Depression. Stanton’s plays a character named Toot-Toot, an inmate at the prison who was essential in doing the dry run when someone on death row walked the “green mile” to the death chamber. The Lyric Theater, 300 E. Third St.

John Doe. 10 p.m. An actor, singer and multi-instrumentalist with dozens of film and television appearances under his wing, Doe is co-founder of the L.A. punk band X and also performs with the country-folk-punk act The Knitters. He will perform a solo set at Lexington’s favorite dive bar in addition to giving a Q&A Saturday in conjunction with the screening of “Slam Dance.” The Green Lantern, 497W. Third St.

Saturday, Sept. 30:

“Fool for Love.” 1 p.m. The Farish Theater. This 1985 drama directed by Robert Altman is based on a screenplay by Sam Shepard, who also wrote the screenplay and stars in the film alongside Kim Basinger. The plot follows a woman hiding out at an old motel in the Southwest, an old flame and childhood friend who shows up and threatens to metaphorically and at times, literally, drag her back into the life she had fled from, and a secret involving an old man who lives near the motel.

“Slam Dance.” 3 p.m. This 1987 thriller centers on a cartoonist who is pulled into a political sex scandal after his lover, a call girl, is found murdered. Stanton co-stars with John Doe, who act as a pair of detectives trying to get to the bottom of what happened. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with actor John Doe. The Farish Theater, 140 E Main St. (located inside the Lexington Public Library Central branch).

“The Straight Story.” (Dusk). This 1999 biographical drama directed by David Lynch centers on the true story of Alvin Straight’s 1994 journey across Iowa and Wisconsin on a lawn mower. An outdoor screening of the film will accompany an unveiling of a Harry Dean Stanton mural at the Kentucky Fun Mall (720 Bryan Ave.).

× Expand "The Lure," the 2015 horror-musical retelling of “The Little Mermaid,” is one of the films to be featured during this year's Rosa Goddard Film Festival.

The Rosa Goddard International Film Festival

Wednesdays in Sept. at 7 p.m.

Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St.

Presented by the eclectic campus-area bookstore and gift shop sQecial Media, the sixth annual Rosa Goddard International Film Festival will feature a handful of foreign films at the Kentucky Theater. The festival’s namesake, Rosa Goddard, was a longtime fan of international cinema and the Kentucky Theater who left money to the theater to create a classic international film series. In honor of Rosa Goddard’s generosity, sQecial resurrected the series in 2011.

“Tampopo” (dir. Juzo Itami, 1985). Sept. 6. Known as the first “ramen western,” Tampopo features a restaurant owner who receives the unexpected help of a pair of foodie truckers to improve her ramen recipe. This funny ode to deliciousness blends narrative trappings of the American western with Japanese ramen culture.

“Stalker” (dir. Andrei Tarkovsky, 1979). Sept. 13. Loosely based on the science-fiction novel “Roadside Picnic,” this film follows a hired guide leading a writer and a professor into a dangerous post-apocalyptic region known as the Zone.

“The Lure” (dir. Agnieszka Smoczyńska, 2015). Sept. 20. A pair of man-eating mermaids leave the water behind for careers on the stage of a Warsaw nightclub in the 1980s. This horror-musical retelling of “The Little Mermaid” is full of flash, flesh and fins.

“Funeral Parade of Roses” (dir. Toshio Matsumoto, 1969). Sept. 27. Japanese drag queens re-envision Oedipus Rex in this avant-garde 1960s counter-culture frenzy of sex, drugs, and violence, which served as an influence on Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange.”

Kentucky Women Writers Conference

Sept. 15-16

Carnegie Center, 251 W. 2nd St.

(859) 257-2874

www.kentuckywomenwriters.org

The annual Kentucky Women Writers Conference features readings, writing workshops, craft talks, panel discussions, and publishing seminars led by a lineup of nationally renowned writers that includes Natalie Diaz, Camille Dungy, Olivia Gatwood, Kayla Rae Whitaker, Maggie Shipstead and more.

The conference also organizes a handful of free community events at various venues, including the following:

Sonia Sanchez Series. Sept. 14. This year’s installment of the annual lecture series will feature University of Kentucky associate professor of law Melynda J. Price, who will deliver a lecture called “Race, Religion and the Politics of the Death Penalty.” 7 p.m. at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning.

Wild Women of Poetry Reading. Sept. 16. This annual event returns with headliner and celebrity judge Olivia Gatwood and a lineup of six spoken word artists from across the United States competing for the Faith A. Smith Poetry Prize, established in 2011 by Kentucky poet Frank X Walker in honor of his mother. The poetry slam starts with an open mic at 7 p.m. at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.

Stars of the Commonwealth Literary Reading. Sept. 17. This community literary reading will this year feature Kristi Maxwell, Carrie Mullins and Mary Ann Taylor-Hall, with an intro and Q&A from KWWC director Julie Wrinn. 10-11:30 a.m. at the Carnegie Center.

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning’s Kentucky Great Writers Series

Oct. 3, 6 p.m. Carnegie Center, 251 West Second St.

(859) 254-4175

www.carnegiecenterlex.org

The Kentucky Great Writers Series returns this fall with readings from Richard Underwood’s “CrimeSong: True Crime Stories from Southern Murder Ballads,” Amelia Marten’s “The Spoons in the Grass are There to Dig a Moat,” and Christopher Rowe’s “Telling the Map.” After the event, guests can enjoy refreshments, meet the authors and have their books signed.

Visit the “Festivals and Events” section for details on other Carnegie Center events, including this year’s Carnegie Classics (Nov. 4) and the Carnegie Center’s 25th birthday celebration in Gratz Park (Sept. 9).

Events and Festivals

× Expand More than 60 breweries will be represented at the 9th annual Fest of Ales.

Lexington Fest of Ales

Sept. 1 (5:30-8:30 p.m.), Cheapside Pavilion

www.lexbeerscene.com/lexingtonfestofales

Over 60 breweries will be represented at this year’s ninth annual Lexington Fest of Ales. Admission includes a collectable tasting glass and 20 beer samples. Tickets are pre-sale only, and available at Lexington Liquor Barns, Pazzo’s, The Beer Trappe and Central Bank Thursday Night Live. The event will also feature live music and food vendors..

Terrapin Hill Harvest Festival

Sept. 1-3, Terrapin Hill Farm, 3696 Mackville Rd, Harrodsburg, Kentucky

www.terrapinhillfestivals.com

The 15th annual Harvest Festival is a family-friendly event taking place on a organic farm set in the rolling hills of central Kentucky. The festival features four days of music on three beautiful hand-built stages, as well as camping, food and craft vendors, community bonfires, fire-spinning and more. This year’s live music line-up includes bluegrass, reggae, roots, funk and soul, performed by local, national and internationally known bands, with headliners that include Rumpke Mountain Boys from Cincinnati, Heatbox, Nashville’s Captain Midnight Band, Joe Marcinek Band, MojoFlo, Magnolia Boulevard and many more. Four-day and two-day tickets are available in advance and at the gate.

Carnegie’s 25th Birthday Party in Gratz Park

Sept. 9 (4-7 p.m.), Gratz Park

www.carnegiecenterlex.org

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning is turning 25, and all are welcome to celebrate the milestone in Gratz Park with food trucks, snow cones, popcorn and more. The event will feature carnival games, face painting, live music from the DeBraun Thomas Trio, and more. This family friendly event is free and open to the public.

Josephine Sculpture Park Fall Arts Festival

Sept. 10 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.), 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky

www.josephinesculpturepark.org/events-programs/fall-arts-festival

Josephine Sculpture Park’s largest annual event draws 2,000 visitors for a full day of hands-on art making, food, music, dance, storytelling, theatre and tours of newly installed artworks. An experiential festival that encourages visitor participation, the event hosts a series of workshops led by professional artists and includes more than 20 free activities, from printmaking and Japanese book binding to mural painting, fabric dyeing, throwing pottery, creating a community sculpture and more.

Japan Summer Festival

Sept. 9 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.), Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120-150 North Limestone

www.jask.org

This annual celebration of traditional and contemporary Japanese culture features performances, a Japanese marketplace, Japanese food vendors, a ninja obstacle course for kids and more. Admission to the festival is free.

Waveland Art Fair

Sept. 9-10 (Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.), Waveleand State Historic Park, 225 Waveland Museum Ln.

wwwlparks.ky.gov/calendar/details/waveland-art-fair/79184/

Waveland State Historic Site is holding the fourth annual Waveland Art Fair. Attendees can browse, shop and meet some of Kentucky’s top artists. Additionally, there will be tours of Waveland’s mansion, children’s activities by the Kentucky Historical Society and local food and wine to try.

Latino Fest

Sept. 15-16 (Fri., 5-11 p.m.; Sat., 4-11 p.m.), Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St.

www.lexingtonky.gov

Presented by Lexington Parks & Recreation and the Foundation for Latin American and Latino Culture and Arts, this two-day event features live music, dance, visual arts, authentic Latino cuisine and activities for the whole family.

Chinese Moon Festival

Sept. 16 (4-8 p.m.), Moondance Amphitheater at Beaumont Circle,1152 Monarch St.

www.kycaa.org

The annual Chinese Moon Festival – also known as the mid-Autumn Festival – is a popular Chinese celebration of culture and togetherness dating back more than 3,000 years in Chinese culture. The local event, organized by the Kentucky Chinese American Association (KYCAA) is now in its eighth year and features live performances, including Chinese dances and music by KYCAA; samples of a variety of “Mooncakes,” which are the traditional Chinese food affiliated with the festival; a contest for Moon Festival student essays and artwork; Chinese crafts; kids’ activities and more.

Cirque De Virgo

Sept. 8-10, HomeGrown HideAways, 500 Floyd Branch Road. Berea, Kentucky

www.cirquedevirgo.com

Cirque De Virgo is the newest festival to join the HomeGrown HideAways family. Described as a “feisty little upstart,” the event is an “amalgamation of magicians and musicians, fantasy and fire, carnies and chaos, madness and mayhem, artistry and antics, burlesque and badassery.” Presented by Rabbet Feathers Productions, this three-day festival centers on sideshow acts, magicians, comedians, flow artists and a variety of musical entertainment, and is open to audiences aged 18 and up. Camping is included with admission and the event will take place rain or shine.

× Expand The annual Kentucky State Barbecue Fest takes place in Danville each September.

Kentucky State Barbecue Festival

Sept. 8-10 (Fri., 5-10 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun.,11 a.m.-6 p.m.), Wilderness Trail Distillery, Danville, Kentucky

www.kentuckybbqfestival.com

The seventh annual Kentucky BBQ Festival will feature BBQ pitmasters from across the state cooking their specialties, including pork shoulder, Texas beef brisket, ribs and more. Celebrity pitmasters including Carey Bringle, Moe Cason, Shelly Frisch and others, who will be on hand to talk about the fine points of cooking championship barbecue.

St. Andrew Orthodox Church Annual Heritage Festival

Sept. 9-10 (Sat., noon-8 p.m.; Sun., noon-5 p.m.), St. Andrew Orthodox Church, 1136 Higbee Mill Road

The Annual Heritage Festival, sponsored by St. Andrew Orthodox Church, celebrates the cultural heritage of the Middle East and Eastern Europe with food, music, dance and activities for the entire family. The two-day event features exotic foods and sweet treats from Lebanon, Palestine, Russia, Serbia and other Eastern European nations; Middle Eastern, Slavic and Irish folk dance with performers in native costume; and concerts of Byzantine and Slavonic liturgical music.

Lexington Roots & Heritage Festival

Sept. 9-10 (Sat., 12-8 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m.), Elm Tree Lane

www.rootsfestky.com

For more than 25 years, the Lexington Roots & Heritage Festival has celebrated diversity in Lexington with a large-scale festival taking place along Elm Tree Lane featuring food vendors, live music, an African American marketplace featuring fine art and other retail vendors, a heritage parade, kids’ activities, choir concerts, church tour and other events.

Jefferson Street Soiree

Sept. 13 (6-10 p.m.), Jefferson Street, between W. Short Street and Maryland

www.jeffersonstreetsoiree.com

The Jefferson Street Soiree, a “block party”-style event celebrating the burgeoning culinary district, will be returning this fall for its fourth annual event. The street will be blocked off to vehicular traffic and Jefferson Street area restaurants, food tents, beer trucks and live music will be set up throughout the pedestrian thoroughfare. The event will also feature live music performances by The Kentucky Hoss Cats and Tee Dee Young.

Christ The King Oktoberfest

Sept. 15-16, Cathedral of Christ The King, 299 Colony Blvd.

www.ctkoktoberfest.com

Every year, the parking lot of Christ the King Cathedral is transformed into a festival wonderland for this popular fall event. Presented by Buchart Orthodontics, Oktoberfest features fun for all ages, including German food offerings and other delicious culinary options; live music; kids’ games; the infamous “Celebrity Cake Wheel”; inflatables; Bingo; blackjack and more. This year’s live music headliners include Blessed Union of Souls, best known for their 1995 hit “I Believe,” and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, lead vocalist of Jefferson Starship.

× Expand Robert Englund - the actor known to many for portraying Freddy Creuger in the "Nightmare on Elm Street" series - is one of the celebrity guests to be featured this year at Scarefest, the nation's largest paranormal convention.

Scarefest Horror & Paranormal Convention

Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Lexington Convention Center, 430 West Vine St.

www.thescarefest.com

The nation’s largest horror and paranormal convention features more than 80,000 square feet of exhibition space filled with a dizzying collection of exhibitors and vendors featuring strange and extraordinary horror and paranormal items; meet-and-greets with dozens of celebrities from the macabre genre; seminars; psychic events; after-hour events and much more.

Queerslang

Oct. 7-14, Various venues

www.wrfl.fm

Presented by University of Kentucky college radio station WRFL, Queerslang is an event geared to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the Lexington queer community to the music and the arts. Traditionally centering on a high energy live music concert featuring local and national acts (to be announced soon), this year’s Queerslang has been upgraded to a week-long festival featuring art shows, workshops, discussion panels, an LGBTQ history walk, film screenings and other events.

Bourbon Social

Oct. 11-15, Various locations

www.thebourbonsocial.com

The Bourbon Social boasts three days of events celebrating bourbon crafters, education for future makers, food and more. Events include “Sip and Sample, “A Day at the Races,” and a “main event” party featuring more than 100 bourbons, whiskeys, bourbon-aged beer and more, including small plates and live music. Visit www.thebourbonsocial.com for the full schedule and details.

Lyric Theatre Renaissance Gala

Oct. 21, Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. 3rd St.

(859) 280-2201

www.lexingtonlyric.com

The Renaissance Gala celebrates seven years since the reopening of the historic Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center. The event will celebrate seven years of providing the Lexington community with the arts; seven years of using the center’s history to diversify and enrich its programming; seven years of working on building something inspiring and lasting. The Lyric Theatre asks the community to don its best “roaring ’20s” garb, enjoy live jazz music, dancing and exquisite cuisine with this event.

Carnegie Classics: “Adventures with Alice”

Nov. 4 (7 p.m.), Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, 251 W. Second St.

www.carnegiecenterlex.org

Alice invites you to follow her down the rabbit-hole for this year’s installment in the annual Carnegie Classics series, which centers on both Lewis Carroll’s 1865 fantasy novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and its 1871 sequel, “Through the Looking Glass, and What Alice Found There.” The annual event is designed to fully enmesh attendees into a different work of classic literature each year, and for this year’s event the Carnegie Center will be transformed into Alice’s world. Guests will be able to gaze through the looking glass and enter the wild imagination of Lewis Carroll’s beloved character, and the night will include a virtual reality experience, a tea party, live music, an open bar and other artistic surprises.