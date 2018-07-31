Family Plan

× 1 of 2 Expand Hannah and Corey Maple with son Sam and daughter Hazel. Photos by Bradley Quinn and Emily Giancarlo × 2 of 2 Expand The Maples knew when they purchased their 1,000-square-foot bungalow that it would take significant work for the space to work for their expanding family – but they were never deterred. Photos by Bradley Quinn and Emily Giancarlo Prev Next

When expecting parents Hannah and Corey Maple purchased their bungalow in the Kenwick neighborhood in 2014, they knew making the house functional for their future family would require some work.

At just around 1,400 square feet, the original space provided adequate room for the couple and their soon-to-arrive daughter, Hazel. But even though they loved their home from the beginning, planning for a growing family meant the house needed to grow along with them.

By the time 2017 rolled around, the couple was expecting their second child, Sam, and had spent the previous year planning a 1,000-square-foot addition. Soon after his birth, they moved out and began construction.

As with many small bungalows in the neighborhood, the most glaring of issues with the original layout was the home’s kitchen, which Hannah describes as “really tiny and dysfunctional.”

“I had about 18 inches of counter space – and we cook every night,” she said. “When we had our second child that small kitchen was no longer feasible.”

The couple wanted an open area where the family could spend time together and the children could be involved with the cooking, so a large kitchen and family room space was at the heart of the renovation plans. They also added a master suite and expanded the attic to create an upstairs playroom – a space that can become another bedroom in the future.

A partner in the new business Maple & Murphy Interior Design Studio, Hannah tapped on her professional abilities and connections to get the renovation done, drafting the floor plans herself and enlisting her father, architect Larry Bender of Bender Associates Architects, to work out any kinks and acquire the necessary construction documents. They brought in J.P. Barlow of J. Parrish builders as a consultant to assist with quality control; but to maximize their budget, the young couple managed the project themselves.

In the kitchen, traditional upper cabinets were scrapped to allow for natural light, and a new, extra-large center island, topped with Carrara Marble purchased from Nicholasville’s Quality Stone Countertops, provided new storage space. The same marble was used on the countertops, and in a unique touch, as both the window trim and as a backsplash with a shelf behind the five-burner Bertazzoni Italian gas range stove.

“We wanted the kitchen to feel homey and lived-in, and the marble counter will acquire a patina that will age gracefully with the house,” Hannah said.

In addition to added cabinet storage space, the island also includes refrigerator and freezer drawers, paneled to blend seamlessly with the cabinetry designed by Small Batch Kitchens. The additional storage allows for the concealment of small appliances, giving the kitchen a clean, neat look.

Seating at the island was designed so that the chairs surround one corner, a configuration that Hannah says helps to foster conversation, since the chairs aren’t all in a row.

Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the family room provide additional light to the entire area, as well as a view of the backyard.

“I wanted a lot of light,” she emphasized. “It felt so dark before, and I want the kids to feel connected to nature, even in a downtown area.”

The couple also wanted a space that would allow for gatherings of guests.

“We love to have friends over, and most of them also have kids,” Hannah said. “We want everyone to feel comfortable, and we never want a reason not to open our doors to people.”

The light and open feel continues into the new master suite. The same floor-to-ceiling windows are present, and the furniture in the bedroom is pared down due to the storage provided by the European-style wardrobe wall designed by Thomas Ricci Custom Cabinetry. Five wardrobes with pull-out shelves equip the room with enough space for both Hannah’s and Corey’s wardrobes. The new master bath includes matching cabinetry, as well as the same Carrara Marble used in the kitchen.

Other modifications include adding a second entry from the driveway straight into the kitchen with a small mudroom and a main-floor laundry room.

During planning, the Maples realized the addition would eliminate some of the backyard but are pleased with that result as well.

“The yard is smaller, but somehow the intimacy of the space has made it more enjoyable for us as a family and is great for outdoor entertaining,” said Hannah.

Corey, a partner at the creative services firm Harris & Ward, as well as downtown event venue The Livery, was also a producer on the documentary “Neat: The Story of Bourbon” and has plans to create a bourbon room in a front room nook where previous owners had opened up a former bedroom.

After being out of the house for seven months during construction, the family moved back in just days before Christmas.

“It feels amazing to be back in the house,” Corey said.

Currently expecting their third child, the couple could have moved to a larger home instead of taking on the construction – but they never seriously considered relocating.

“We love this neighborhood, so it was a pretty easy decision to add on to this house and stay here,” said Corey, who purchased the nearby Wilson’s Groceries & Market earlier this year, and is preparing to reopen it this month.

“We feel blessed to be living here,” he added.

While the process of project managing one’s own home renovation can be daunting for some homeowners, the experience was valuable for Hannah, who just launched her design studio – located on National Avenue, a stone’s throw from her home – earlier this year with business partner Jamie Murphy.

“I love construction and the whole building process, so the project was exciting for me,” she said. “We anticipate being here for a long time.”