Festival Preview: Forecastle 2017

× 1 of 3 Expand A classic Forecastle sunset from 2016. Photo by Garrett Hedrick. × 2 of 3 Expand The Forecastle "Party Cove" (2016). Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Saraya Brewer Prev Next

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this July 14-16, Louisville’s Forecastle Music Festival has come a long way since its origins in 2002, when it initiated as a small gathering in Tyler Park featuring local musicians – primarily musician friends of festival founder JK McKnight. To be sure, McKnight’s circle of “musician friends” has certainly expanded over the past 15 years alongside the growth of the festival, which, after nearly a decade of venue hopping, really came into its own in 2010 when it settled into its current home at Waterfront Park, where it now encompasses four stages spread across 85 acres overlooking downtown Louisville and the Ohio River. The event gained even stronger sea legs in 2011 when big time Knoxville-based promotions company AC Entertainment (producers of Bonnaroo, High Sloss and Big Ears festivals) came on board to produce the fest, which now attracts an annual crowd of more than 75,000 attendees. This year, the festival features a diverse and exciting line-up that includes alt-rock luminaries Weezer, electronic dance favorites LCD Soundsystem, up-and-coming electronic music duo ODESZA, hip hop giants Run the Jewels, and explosive English songwriter PJ Harvey.

---Click here to listen to our 2017 Forecastle playlist on Spotify---

While the festival continues to expand in its scale and scope, with McKnight still in the captain’s chair, Forecastle manages to maintain many of the grassroots elements that its fans have come to love over the years – including a commitment to Kentucky cultural and environmental organizations, and a significant “keep-it-local” approach that traditionally includes a handful of local acts as well as local food, drink and more.

Assuming many of our readers are likely already familiar with the international-scale careers of former Lexingtonian Sturgill Simpson and Bowling Green natives Cage the Elephant – both of whom appear on this year’s lineup for the second time in recent years – we’ve highlighted a handful of other Kentucky-based music acts as well as other elements with special Kentucky ties featured in this year’s festival. Click here to read.

From supporting Kentucky environmental initiatives to imbibing on local food & spirits to partying on a century-old steamboat, here's five more unique ways that Forecastle pays homage to the Commonwealth. Click here to read.

For the full festival line-up and schedule, tickets and more information, visit www.forecastlefest.com.