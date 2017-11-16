Preview: Final Gallery Hop of 2017

1 of 5
Lexington Camera Club exhibit at The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center Gallery
"Heart Strings" show at Arabesque World Dance
"A Johnson Family Christmas" at First Presbyterian Church
Jewelry by Mary James, on display at Mulberry and Lime
MAP/ING exhibit at Transylvania University's Morlan Gallery
Taking place the third Friday of every other month, LexArts' Gallery Hop is a "choose-your-own-adventure"-style event in which dozens of Lexington galleries opening their doors for special Friday evening hours. Many venues offer refreshments as well. Typical Gallery Hop hours are 5-8 p.m. but we encourage you to check with individual venues.
We've rounded up a list of galleries participating in the final Hop of 2017 - visit www.galleryhoplex.com for more info!
M.S. Renzy Gallery Holiday Revels with Lexington Humane Society Benefit
Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center Gallery Lexington Camera Club - New Work
Artist's Attic Reception for "Hey My Ride Is Here" - Art by Damon Farmer
Arabesque World Dance "Heart Strings" Show
Morlan Gallery at Transylvania University MAP/PING Exhibit
ArtsPlace Gallery "Tattoo Flash" Reception
The Living Arts and Science Center Scholastic's "Art.Write.Now" and "Words, Memories and Images" - Art by Lucinda Chapman
Art at the Cathedral "Art Teachers & Young Poets" and "Food, Glorious Food"
The Carnegie Center Carnegie Classics x 6
Mulberry and Lime Mary James Jewelry Trunk Show
Mind Over Body Studio Featuring Parker Harlowe, Debbie Westerfield, Tash Suter, Molly Douglass, and Jennifer McLamb
High on Art & Coffee Celebrate Art and Food!
First Presbyterian Church Lexington "A Johnson Family Christmas" - The Artwork of Eric Johnson
Lexington History Museum "The Clays of Kentucky" and "Political Cartoons of Hugh Haynie"
Lexington Public Library The Art of Clay Lancaster