Preview: Final Gallery Hop of 2017

Taking place the third Friday of every other month, LexArts' Gallery Hop is a "choose-your-own-adventure"-style event in which dozens of Lexington galleries opening their doors for special Friday evening hours. Many venues offer refreshments as well. Typical Gallery Hop hours are 5-8 p.m. but we encourage you to check with individual venues.

We've rounded up a list of galleries participating in the final Hop of 2017 - visit www.galleryhoplex.com for more info!

M.S. Renzy Gallery Holiday Revels with Lexington Humane Society Benefit

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center Gallery Lexington Camera Club - New Work

Artist's Attic Reception for "Hey My Ride Is Here" - Art by Damon Farmer

Arabesque World Dance "Heart Strings" Show

Morlan Gallery at Transylvania University MAP/PING Exhibit

ArtsPlace Gallery "Tattoo Flash" Reception

The Living Arts and Science Center Scholastic's "Art.Write.Now" and "Words, Memories and Images" - Art by Lucinda Chapman

Art at the Cathedral "Art Teachers & Young Poets" and "Food, Glorious Food"

The Carnegie Center Carnegie Classics x 6

Mulberry and Lime Mary James Jewelry Trunk Show

Mind Over Body Studio Featuring Parker Harlowe, Debbie Westerfield, Tash Suter, Molly Douglass, and Jennifer McLamb

High on Art & Coffee Celebrate Art and Food!

First Presbyterian Church Lexington "A Johnson Family Christmas" - The Artwork of Eric Johnson

Lexington History Museum "The Clays of Kentucky" and "Political Cartoons of Hugh Haynie"

Lexington Public Library The Art of Clay Lancaster