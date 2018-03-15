Gallery Hop Round-Up!

""Odds and Ends" by artist Cheryl Chapman
"Odds and Ends" by artist Cheryl Chapman is among the works currently on display at New Editions Gallery
The snow is melting and Friday is shaping up to be the first (fairly) warm-weather Gallery Hop of the year. We've outlined a handful of suggested "hop stops" – most of which open their doors to the public from 5-8 p.m. on Friday (March 16) and many of which also feature refreshments.
Click each event title for more information on the artwork and venue.
The Works of Frank Culberson and Candice Rene’
Enrique Gonzalez Art Exhibit at John G. Irvin Art Gallery
Open House at High on Art and Coffee
Art as a Life Partner at M.S. Rezny Gallery
Closing event at pBardo Gallery
Have Art. Will Travel at MADE.gallery
Kayla Weber Exhibit at Bodley Bullock House Market
Murmurations and Exultations at New Editions Gallery
Orientale Odyssey at Arabesque World Dance
Diamond Dave Raq-n-Roll Tribute Hafla at 21c Museum Hotel