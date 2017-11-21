Garlic Butter Roasted Carrots

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

These garlic butter carrots are a staple at my family’s dinner table every holiday season. Complete with just the right amount of seasoning, this simple recipe perfectly complements any meal. Presenting them in a white serving platter creates a beautiful and bright side dish with your holiday meal.

Ingredients:

2 pounds carrots

5 tablespoons butter

4 garlic cloves, minced

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

Fresh parsley, chopped for garnish

Directions

Heat oven to 425 degrees and bring a pot of water to a boil. Grease a baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside. Peel the carrots and cut them diagonally into 2- to 3-inch pieces. Place cut carrots into boiling water and let cook for 10 minutes to soften.

Melt butter in a nonstick skillet. Add garlic and cook until lightly browned.

Remove carrots from boiling water, and toss them in with the garlic butter. Mix until well combined.

Transfer carrots to the prepared baking sheet and spread them out evenly across the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove from oven and transfer to a serving plate. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve!

Bronwyn Butler is the creator behind Basically Bronwyn, a Kentucky fashion and lifestyle blog. She resides in Lexington with her husband, and when they aren’t traveling, they love to visit local restaurants, breweries and shops.