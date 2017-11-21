Gluten-Free Apple Tart

Photo by Theresa Stanley
Looking for a dessert that will be the perfect ending to a wonderful holiday meal? This gluten-free tart is not only delicious but also guilt-free! Filled with fruit, natural sweeteners and nuts, this is one dessert where you can eat that second helping!
Ingredients:
Crust:
1 cup cashews
1 cup walnuts
1 cup dates
Dash of maple syrup
Dash of sea salt
Filling:
3-4 apples (peeled, cored, and sliced thin)
2 teaspoons of lemon juice
1 1/2 tablespoons of cinnamon
1 teaspoon of nutmeg
1/2 cup of brown sugar
1 tablespoon of vanilla
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 F. Using a food processor, combine the nuts and dates and pulse until they create one cohesive mixture. Add in the maple syrup and sea salt and pulse again.
Grease a 9-inch tart/pie pan with cooking spray. Press the crust into the pan. Bake crust for 10 minutes before adding filling.
Meanwhile, peel, core and slice the apples and place in a mixing bowl. Add all additional filling ingredients into the mixing bowl and toss with the apples. Starting from the outside edges, place the apples in a circular pattern in the crust, moving from the outer edges to the center.
Bake the tart for 15-20 minutes or until apples are soft and crust is browned
Optional: Top with additional cinnamon or caramel!
Kelsey Bauer is a dietetics student at the University of Kentucky and a culinary arts student at Sullivan University. She also works part time as a cook and keeps up with her food blog www.kabkitchen.com and Instagram @kabkitchen.