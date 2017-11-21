Gluten-Free Apple Tart

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Looking for a dessert that will be the perfect ending to a wonderful holiday meal? This gluten-free tart is not only delicious but also guilt-free! Filled with fruit, natural sweeteners and nuts, this is one dessert where you can eat that second helping!

Ingredients:

Crust:

1 cup cashews

1 cup walnuts

1 cup dates

Dash of maple syrup

Dash of sea salt

Filling:

3-4 apples (peeled, cored, and sliced thin)

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoons of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of vanilla

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 F. Using a food processor, combine the nuts and dates and pulse until they create one cohesive mixture. Add in the maple syrup and sea salt and pulse again.

Grease a 9-inch tart/pie pan with cooking spray. Press the crust into the pan. Bake crust for 10 minutes before adding filling.

Meanwhile, peel, core and slice the apples and place in a mixing bowl. Add all additional filling ingredients into the mixing bowl and toss with the apples. Starting from the outside edges, place the apples in a circular pattern in the crust, moving from the outer edges to the center.

Bake the tart for 15-20 minutes or until apples are soft and crust is browned

Optional: Top with additional cinnamon or caramel!

Kelsey Bauer is a dietetics student at the University of Kentucky and a culinary arts student at Sullivan University. She also works part time as a cook and keeps up with her food blog www.kabkitchen.com and Instagram @kabkitchen.