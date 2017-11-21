Good Tidings & Good Cheer

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley. Plates, chargers, napkins and napkin rings from For Friends.

Working with eight Lexington-area food and lifestyle bloggers and and a handful of independent Lexington businesses, we’ve laid out some versatile, modern-meets-rustic entertaining inspiration for this season’s holiday hosting and entertaining. The feature highlights simple holiday decor ideas; a variety of tasty appetizer, side dish and dessert recipes; easy DIY wreath instructions and more. We hope you’ll use these ideas to create festive holiday and entertaining traditions and memories of your own!

Photos by Theresa Stanley. Table and mantle decor provided by For Friends, Fable + Flame, Muberry & Lime, Peggy's and Pomegranate – click each thumbnail for specific info.

Click the titles below to check out the recipes provided by area bloggers:

Holiday Charcuterie Board by Emily Riddle (Miss Molly Vintage)

Cream Cheese Sausage Balls by Stephanie Hargis (This Lexington Life)

Creamy Spinach Pinwheels by Sarah Caton (Space, Place and Southern Grace)

Garlic Butter Roasted Carrots by Bronwyn Butler (Basically Bronwyn)

Pan-Fried Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta by Leela Foley (Lex Eats)

Gluten-Free Apple Tart by Kelsey Bauer (Kab Kitchen)

Peppermint Chocolate Cheesecake by Ella Rutledge (Girl Meets Lex)

Also featured in our Holiday Entertaining feature:

Photos by Theresa Stanley.

Holiday Punch by Theresa Stanley

DIY Wreath Instructions by Richard and Debbie Weber of Springhouse Gardens