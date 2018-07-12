Happy Birthday, Harry Dean!

× Expand Harry Dean Stanton at Home The annual Harry Dean Stanton Festival will run July 12-15, taking place at various venues around Lexington.

Organized by Lexington film buff Lucy Jones (also a leading force behind Filmslang and the Lexington Film League), Harry Dean Stanton Fest is an annual multi-event festival paying homage to the beloved Kentucky-born actor, singer and songwriter Harry Dean Stanton. The event has taken place since 2011, but this year’s event will have a special dose of nostalgia: it's the first installment of the event following Stanton’s death at age 91 last year, and it also happens to take place over Stanton's birthday weekend.

For this weekend's event, Jones has accrued quite the convergence of Stanton's friends and colleagues from over the years to celebrate, including actor Dennis Quaid, a decades-long friend of Stanton's; musician Donnie Fritts; actor Dabney Coleman; director Drago Sumonja and others. The festival kicks off with a special “pre-party” event tonight (Thursday, July 12) at The Green Lantern, featuring live music from Mandeville, a new band featuring Jamie James (The Harry Dean Stanton Band, The Kingbees, Steppenwolf, Dennis Quaid and the Sharks). The band will perform a special set inspired by decades of making music with Stanton, performed in the way that he most loved to perform them: in three-part harmony.

The rest of the weekend will feature the following events, many of which are free and open to the public; visit www.harrydeanstantonfest.org for tickets and more information.

July 13: “Harry Dean Stanton: Crossing Mulholland” Film Screening. Kris Kristofferson, Billy Bob Thornton and critic Leonard Maltin are among those interviewed in this KET-produced film about Stanton. The documentary explores Stanton’s early life in Kentucky, his love of music and his extensive work in films. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Tom Thurman, Jim Huggins, Jim Huggins Jr., Jamie James and Donnie Fritts. 7 p.m., Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St.

Live music: Dennis Quaid and The Sharks. (SOLD OUT) A decades-long friend of Stanton, actor Dennis Quaid formed the Sharks in the year 2000 after an impromptu decision to join Stanton on stage introduced him to his future band. That fortuitous moment began a musical partnership with Stanton’s longtime bassist/friend, Jamie James (Steppenwolf), which has lasted to this day. 10 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road.

July 14: “Young Doctors in Love” Film Screening. A soap-opera spoof in which the chief pathologist (Harry Dean Stanton) at a big hospital shows newcomers (Michael McKean, Sean Young) how to operate. 11 a.m. Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St.

“Private Benjamin” Film Screening. Goldie Hawn stars as a newlywed-turned-widow in this 1980 drama/comedy, in which a scheming recruiter for the Women’s Army Corps convinces her to enlist in her moment of weakness. 1 p.m. Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St.

“Repo Man” Film Screening. After being fired from his job, Los Angeles slacker and punk rocker Otto (Emilio Estevez) lands a gig working for an eccentric repossession agent named Bud (Harry Dean Stanton). At first, Otto is reluctant to work as a repo man, but he grows to love the fast-paced job. After learning of a Chevy Malibu that has been given a $20,000 price tag, Otto embarks on a quest to find the car with the beautiful Leila (Olivia Barash), who claims the trunk’s contents are otherworldly. 4 p.m. Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St.

Live music: Donnie Fritts and Western Movies. A session-musician and artist in his own right, Fritts has been Kris Kristofferson’s keyboardist for over 40 years. He will be joined by local group Western Movies, led by guitarist and singer Chris Sullivan. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road.

July 15: “The Missouri Breaks Free” Film Screening. This 1976 film starring Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson tells the story of what happens when vigilante land baron David Braxton (John McLiam) hangs one of the best friends of cattle rustler Tom Logan (Jack Nicholson). Logan’s gang decides to get even by purchasing a small farm next to Braxton’s ranch. From there the rustlers begin stealing horses, using the farm as a front for their operation. 1 p.m. Farish Theatre, 140 Main St.

“Lucky” Film Screening. In this 2017 film – one of Stanton’s last on-screen performances and biggest starring roles – the actor stars as a 90-year-old atheist that has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries. As he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. 3:30 p.m. Farish Theatre, 140 Main St.

“CHAR-AC-TER” Film Screening. This candid dialogue about the life and craft of acting is an illuminating look at the cost of the craft, highlighted through conversations between longtime colleagues and friends Dabney Coleman, Peter Falk, Charles Grodin, Mark Rydell, Harry Dean Stanton and Sydney Pollack. The screening will be followed by a Q&A hosted by longtime friends of Stanton, character actor Dabney Coleman and “Char-ac-ter” director Drago Sumonja, who also wrote Stanton’s final film “Lucky.” 7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St.