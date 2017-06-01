HEMP HISTORY WEEK Upcoming local hemp-related events

× Expand Photo furnished

Various organizations across the country will host a variety of hemp-themed events in conjunction with the 8th annual Hemp History Week (June 5-11) – here are a handful of upcoming local hemp-related events!

Hemp Street Fair

June 5. Full Circle Market (240 Redwing Dr., Winchester, Ky.) 4-6 p.m. Winchester’s Full Circle Market will kick off Hemp History Week with a family-friendly hemp street fair featuring brief educational presentations and vendor booths, including Hemp Highways of Kentucky, the University of Kentucky, Kentucky Hemp Industries Association, CV Sciences, Laura’s Hemp Chocolates, Victory Hemp Foods and Think Hempy Thoughts. Hemp food products (including Kentucky Dawgs) will also be available for sale. More details at fullcirclemarket.com.

“Discover the Hemplands”

June 5. Hunt-Morgan House (201 N. Mill St.). 4-6 p.m.

June 7. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate (120 Sycamore Road). 4-6 p.m. This Hemp History Week event series hosted by local hemp advocacy organization Kentucky Hempsters will offer attendees the opportunity to learn more about early Kentucky pioneers Henry Clay and John Wesley Hunt and more. A limited number of Heritage Hemp Trail maps printed on hemp paper will also be available at each event, in addition to hemp samples from Hemp History Week sponsors.

Building with Hemp Workshop

June 9-10. 68 York St. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. NoLi CDC, the Kentucky Hemp Industries Association and the Kentucky Hemp Research Foundation will host a two-day, hands-on workshop on handling and building with hempcrete, an ancient mixture of hemp hurd (ground-up stems), lime and water. The workshop will be a prelude to a joint project to build what is believed to be the first house in Kentucky to be insulated with hempcrete utilizing Kentucky-grown hemp. Tickets and registration is available on eventbrite.com (search for “Building with Hemp”). A closing celebration at Rock House Brewery will follow the workshop on Saturday.

Hemp Foods Cook-Off at Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival

Sat., Aug. 12. Masterson Station Fairgrounds (3051 Leestown Road). Up to 10 local chefs will participate in the second annual Hemp Foods Cook-off, presented by the Kentucky Hemp Foundation and Victory Hemp Foods in a first-year partnership with Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival. Participating chefs will each prepare a dish that incorporates at least one local hemp product and will demonstrate how to utilize these healthy ingredients in recipes in front of a live audience on Crave Lexington’s food demonstration stage. A tasting and judging by a local panel will follow.