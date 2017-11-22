× Expand ashland A scene from last year's Lighting on the Lawn.

In celebration of the holiday season, the grounds, smokehouse, and keeper’s cottage at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate will be transformed into an outdoor European-style holiday market on Dec. 2 for the third annual “A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland.” In honor of Henry Clay’s promotion of all things Kentucky, the Christmas Market aims to celebrate the wealth of talent found in the Bluegrass state, featuring Kentucky Proud products and the handiwork of Kentucky’s finest artisans.

According to Jim Clark, executive director of the foundation, the event will host more than 30 vendors, including specialty foods and artists offering wood and metal work, paintings, pottery, jewelry, fiber and clothing.

“There will be wreath-making demonstrations in the Keeper’s Cottage, with the wreaths available for purchase,” Clark added.

The Ginkgo Tree Café will also be open throughout the day with a seasonal menu and an assortment of holiday treats, and the venue's museum store will feature new products from its exclusive H. Clay & Co. line of gift items.

Following Christmas tradition, "Bluegrass Santa" will be available for photos with guests, children and pets from 2-4:30 p.m.

The historic mansion will be open for regular tours during the day and special candlelight tours will take place immediately following the illumination.

“A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland” will take place from 12-5 p.m. on Dec. 2. Illumination of trees on the estate will take place at 5:15 p.m., followed by candlelight tours of the mansion beginning at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.henryclay.org for more information on the historic estate.