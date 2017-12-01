Holiday Art Hunt Kicks Off in Downtown Lexington

× 1 of 5 Expand Artwork by Ed Franklin × 2 of 5 Expand Picasa Artwork by Ed Franklin × 3 of 5 Expand Artwork by Ed Franklin × 4 of 5 Expand Artwork by Ed Franklin × 5 of 5 Expand Artwork by Ed Franklin Prev Next

Lexington Community Radio and sQecial Media launched a five-week, community-wide Holiday Art Hunt on Thursday, November 30. The partnership hopes to raise awareness about community art and radio.

An original piece created by Lexington artist and sQecial Media employee Ed Franklin will be hidden in a different location around the city every week through Dec. 31.

Known for his whimsical wooden creations, Franklin has organized similar community scavenger hunt-style projects before. Like those previous projects, participants will be provided with clues at 10 a.m. each Thursday. The clues will be announced on air at WLXU 93.9 FM, WLXL ‘El Pulso Latino’ 95.7 FM and online at Facebook.com/LexingtonCommunityRadio and lexingtoncommunityradio.org.

“We’re honored Ed agreed to lend his distinct vision to support the neighborhood public radio,” said Mark J. Royse, who recently took over the position of Lexington Community Radio general manager. “His figures have become highly sought-after collectibles. Previous hunts hosted by the artist have generated tons of social media buzz and become very competitive.”

The competition is allowing more serious art collectors the opportunity to get a head start in the search for each week’s work of art. Individuals who donate to Lexington Community Radio through the GoodGiving Challenge – the seventh annual community fundraising project jointly organized by the Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing – will receive clues via email 30 minutes before they’re announced to the public. Donations can be made at www.bggives.org/lexingtoncommunityradio.

Lexington Community Radio is a neighborhood public radio highlighting art, opinion, music, news and more all day, every day. In conjunction with LCR’s desire to give underrepresented parties in the media a voice, they have two different stations. Listeners can hear LCR in English on WLXU 93.9 FM and in Spanish on WLXL 95.7 FM.

“Community radio is so important for ensuring media quality and making sure underrepresented groups have a voice at the table,” said Debra Hensley, founder and board president of Lexington Community Radio.