Holiday Charcuterie Board

Whenever I'm entertaining during the holiday season, my go-to dish is a festive and colorful charcuterie board. Not only is this super quick and easy to make, but it is a perfect shareable dish for feeding a crowd. There's hardly any prep involved aside from a little slicing and arranging. A giant wood bread board or platter is the perfect base for serving your charcuterie and creating a stunning display that looks just as good as it tastes.

Ingredients:

Cheeses: Brie, blue cheese, Manchego, goat cheese (approximately 6-8 ounces of each)

Meats: salami and prosciutto (approximately 5-6 ounces of each)

Fruits: pears, grapes, blackberries, dried apricots and figs

Spreads: fig preserves, pepper jelly, stone ground mustard

Extras: olives, crackers, toasted bread slices, almonds, pecans

Garnish: sprigs of fresh rosemary

Preparation:

Slice Manchego, blue cheese, pears, figs and salami (if needed) into bite-sized pieces. On a large platter or cutting board, arrange your ingredients in small groupings. Scoop a dollop of fig preserves on top of the brie and do the same with the pepper jelly on top of the goat cheese. You can use small bowls or dishes with serving spoons/knives to contain the rest of the spreads. Add a few extra knives beside the soft cheeses for spreading and slicing. Finish by filling in any holes with sprigs of fresh rosemary for garnish.

Emily Riddle is a lifestyle blogger for Miss Molly Vintage, decorator and owner of The Amsden in Versailles, Kentucky, a renovated historic building on Main Street that houses The Amsden Coffee Club, Gathered Mercantile and The Amsden Tavern, all owned by Emily and her husband, Alex.