Upcoming "pop-up" markets for one-stop holiday shopping

× Expand Taking place monthly at the corner of Bryan and N. Limestone, the NoLi CDC Night Market is just one of many pop-up retail markets taking place in Lexington over the next few weeks.

Does the mere mention of holiday mall shopping get your nerves in a bundle? Never fear – skipping the mall madness and big box stores is a completely viable option this holiday season. We’ve rounded up a list of locally curated holiday marketplaces featuring unique items from local artists, boutiques, bakers and other vendors – click each event title for more information!

For further incentive to skip the mall, click here to read about Local First Lexington’s 2016 “Shop Local” Holiday Challenge, which kicked off on Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 30.

Distillery Market at Grand Reserve

Dec. 11

A variety of local items from local makers, including artists, gardeners, bakers and more, will be available under one roof in the 13,000 square foot Grand Reserve venue.

Market 301 at Manchester Music Hall

Dec. 9

This monthly market features dozens of local vendors selling everything from jewelry and clothing to art and barware at Manchester Music Hall. Cash bar available.

UK School of Art & Visual Studies Open Studio

Dec. 2

This annual event hosted by the UK School of Art & Visual Studies provides a platform for the public to peruse and purchased student-produced art, with light refreshments, a juried exhibition and more.

Holly Day Market at Alltech Arena

Dec. 2-4

The 10th annual holiday shopping market coordinated by the Junior League of Lexington will feature more than 75 vendors, including men’s, women’s and children’s clothing; holiday decor; pottery; bath products; jewelry and other holiday gift and decor items.

December Night Market presented by NoLi CDC

Dec. 2

Food, art and music and other activities will be featured at this festive outdoor marketplace, which takes place monthly in the parking lot on the corner of Bryan, N. Limestone and Loudon and has a special focus on North Lexington vendors.

Black Friday Art Sale at the Loudoun House

Dec. 2-3

All items at this annual pop-up art sale, which is presented by the Lexington Art League and also features food and live music, are priced under $50.

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate

Dec. 3

This European-style Christmas market features food, handmade gifts, a lighting of the grounds at dusk, candlelight tours of the Henry Clay mansion and more.

Christmas Market at Michler’s Florist and Greenhouse

Dec. 3-4

The historic garden shop will transform into a Christmas market with an array of vendors offering locally made products. For a boost of holiday cheer, Michler’s wreath makers will be crafting wreaths all day and mulled wine and hot cider will be available.

GraNoli Market

Dec. 10

This new monthly mid-day market at the recently opened North Limestone health and wellness center Granola Culture features a collective of local, environmentally-conscious small businesses for a “guilt-free” market experience.