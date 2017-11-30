Holiday Shoppy Pop-Ups

×
Kentucky-themed holiday wrapping paper is available at Kentucky for Kentucky.
Each of these upcoming pop-up events will feature a variety of holiday gift options, many having a focus on "locally made." Click each event title for more info!
Dec. 1-2: Lexington Art League Black Friday Art Sale
Dec. 2: Lights Up! at the Summit
Dec. 2-3: Michler's Christmas Market
Dec. 3: Holiday Market at Brier Books
Dec. 5: Windy Corner Holiday Bazaar
Dec. 8: Lexington Farmers' Market Holiday Market
Dec. 9: Kentucky Proud/Kentucky Wine Winter Market
Dec. 10: Lexington Christmas Marketplace (Disney Theme)