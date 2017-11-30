Holiday Shoppy Pop-Ups

× Expand Kentucky-themed holiday wrapping paper is available at Kentucky for Kentucky.

Each of these upcoming pop-up events will feature a variety of holiday gift options, many having a focus on "locally made." Click each event title for more info!

Dec. 1-2: Lexington Art League Black Friday Art Sale

Dec. 1-3: Holly Day Market

Dec. 1: NoLi Night Market

Dec. 2: Lights Up! at the Summit

Dec. 2-3: Michler's Christmas Market

Dec. 3: Holiday Market at Brier Books

Dec. 5: Windy Corner Holiday Bazaar

Dec. 8: Lexington Farmers' Market Holiday Market

Dec. 9: Kentucky Proud/Kentucky Wine Winter Market

Dec. 10: Lexington Christmas Marketplace (Disney Theme)

Dec. 15: Market 301

Dec. 16: "Last Call" Artist Market at The Bread Box