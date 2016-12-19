How to Cocktail: Bar Stocking 101

Photo by Theresa Stanley
The cocktail cart is a throwback to old-fashioned cocktail culture, but your at-home bar doesn’t necessarily have to have wheels. Sideboards, vanities, antique desks and other underused furnishings can all make lovely and elegant cocktail stations at home – the most important touch is to keep it well stocked. We’ve outlined a list of glassware, bar tools and spirit essentials to be ready to cocktail with company anytime.
Glassware and Bar Tools:
• Shaker
• Bar spoon
• Jigger
• Strainer
• Corkscrew
• Decanter
• Ice bucket
• Bar tongs
• Glassware – rocks, champagne flutes, coupes and collins
Spirit and Mixer Essentials:
• Gin
• Bourbon
• Vodka
• Tequila
• Rum
• Tonic
• Soda
• Bitters
• Fresh citrus (lemons and limes)