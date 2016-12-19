How to Cocktail: Bar Stocking 101

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

The cocktail cart is a throwback to old-fashioned cocktail culture, but your at-home bar doesn’t necessarily have to have wheels. Sideboards, vanities, antique desks and other underused furnishings can all make lovely and elegant cocktail stations at home – the most important touch is to keep it well stocked. We’ve outlined a list of glassware, bar tools and spirit essentials to be ready to cocktail with company anytime.

Glassware and Bar Tools:

• Shaker

• Bar spoon

• Jigger

• Strainer

• Corkscrew

• Decanter

• Ice bucket

• Bar tongs

• Glassware – rocks, champagne flutes, coupes and collins

Spirit and Mixer Essentials:

• Gin

• Bourbon

• Vodka

• Tequila

• Rum

• Tonic

• Soda

• Bitters

• Fresh citrus (lemons and limes)