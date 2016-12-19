How to Cocktail: Tips for Entertaining at Home

Setting up for a cocktail party can be intimidating. However, Julie Selby, owner of the eclectic home furnishing consignment shop Room Service, encourages hosts to use a ranging approach to cocktail parties, setting up several areas for gathering and allowing unexpected items that you already have on hand to contribute to the function of your soiree.

When setting up drink- or food-service stations, consider using a desk or a console rather than a formal dining room, Selby said.

“It helps to spread areas out so that everything is not in the same place – helps the conversation flow,” she said, adding that setting up your beverage and food stations in different spots will help prevent guests from blocking one spot.

Other tips from Selby include using low-key lighting and natural elements to accent the ambiance of your home.

“I like to use lamps or candles rather than overhead lighting – it makes the space look inviting and warm,” she said. “A colorful throw or plaid blanket as a table cover gives a cozy feel to the serving area. Also, use a pitcher or even a mason jar to hold foliage, herbs, branches, leaves – whatever is seasonal.”

Don’t have enough matching glassware or serving ware for your guest list or your spread? Not a problem, Selby said.

“Don’t worry if you have three of one pattern and six of another – just throw them together and they’ll look great,” she said. “Glassware is appealing when used in different shapes and sizes.

“Most important is to use what you have on hand, make guests feel at home and enjoy,” she added.

Located on Liberty Road, Room Service features new and consignment home furnishings, including serving ware and accessories.