I Scream, You Scream

When Lexington residents wanted to cool off with a frozen treat, for many years their choices were limited to major mass-produced ice cream brands stocked in supermarkets or scoops from large national ice cream and frozen yogurt shops. In the past few years, as the “support local” and farm-to-table movements have grown, craft ice creams, gelatos and sorbets have joined beer, coffee and chocolate on the list of popular craft food and beverages.

July is National Ice Cream Month, and in celebration we’ve conducted a Q&A with the brains behind three of Lexington’s locally owned and operated businesses specializing in craft frozen treats.

CRANK & BOOM

Crank & Boom started with a two-quart Cuisinart ice cream maker and a simple idea: Nothing goes better with Thai food than coconut ice cream.

Toa and Mike Green had already made a name for themselves locally as owners of the Thai Orchid Cafe when in 2011 they decided to introduce a homemade frozen treat to the menu. Customers loved the coconut ice cream, and the Greens began adding additional flavors such as strawberry and sweet potato pie. The flavors continued to expand, and the restaurateurs noticed some customers were coming to Thai Orchid solely for the ice cream. An official brand was born, and Crank & Boom was launched at the popular downtown seasonal music event Thursday Night Live in 2013.

It wasn’t long until Crank & Boom was being served at festivals and events, and in several local restaurants. As inquiries about where customers could buy their favorite flavors continued to increase, the Greens decided to shift focus. They closed Thai Orchid and put their full culinary energies toward Crank & Boom.

Following two years of operating as a “pop-up” shop and brand featured in several local restaurants and retail locations, the brand’s first brick-and-mortar establishment, Crank & Boom Ice Cream Lounge, opened in 2015 in Lexington’s revamped Distillery District. Serving several flavors made with local ingredients (signature flavors include Bourbon & Honey, Kentucky Blackberry & Buttermilk and Coffee Stout) – as well as a variety of booze-infused ice cream cocktails and other decadent desserts – the venue also features the Vault Room, an event space outfitted for parties, corporate meetings and other events. With more than 40 local retail partners, Crank & Boom is slated to open its second location this fall, at The Summit at Fritz Farm’s all-local food hall, The Barn.

Q&A with TOA GREEN, Owner of Crank & Boom

What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?

Crank & Boom Salted Caramel

What is your earliest memory of ice cream?

Going to TCBY with my mom after school to get strawberry FroYo with marshmallows.

Cup or cone? A warm, freshly baked cinnamon waffle cone!

What’s your favorite ice cream cocktail? Spiked Scoop with Salted Caramel and a shot of Bourbon Cream.

What’s your favorite part about having an ice cream shop? Seeing families and friends making memories and enjoying life.

What’s your favorite thing about Lexington?

The people — I love how loving and generous our community is.

SAV'S CHILL

Mamadou Savane knew he wanted something to satisfy his customers’ craving for sweets when he opened Sav’s Grill & West African Cuisine in 2008, so he stocked his campus-area eatery with a handful of flavors from Winchester ice cream producer Valentine’s Gourmet Ice Cream. When the opportunity arose in 2012 to take over a storefront across the street from his South Limestone restaurant, Sav’s Chill was born.

The new corner space offered an opportunity to expand on the flavors served at Sav’s Grill, and the shop started with 24 flavors of ice cream, gelato and sorbet. In 2014, when the owner of Valentine’s Gourmet Ice Cream left Kentucky, Savane purchased the ice cream company, and his college-age son, Bangaly, now 23, quickly took to the burgeoning family business, managing operations on a day-to-day basis.

In addition to traditional flavors, Sav’s Chill concocts some unique flavors, including Ale-8-One sorbet and Hot Banana, made with banana and Sav’s Grill’s signature spicy Piment hot sauce. The company also features a mobile location called Sav’s Chill Wagon, which serves up a selection of flavors at Lexington’s many festivals and outdoor events.

Q&A with MAMADOU SAVANE, Owner of Sav's Chill

What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?

As a Kentuckian, serve me up the bourbon ice creams: bourbon ball, bourbon chocolate, Kentucky Coffee (a bourbon espresso flavor) – and now bourbon honey!

What is your earliest memory of ice cream?

When I was a child in Guinea in the early 1970s, there was a single ice cream shop. They served only chocolate and vanilla, and I went there as often as possible.

Cup or cone?

Milkshake!

What’s your favorite part about having an ice cream shop? Making so many people happy. But I also love that it’s a family affair. Our ice cream is made by father and son, served by me or my son, Bangaly, in the shop. At fairs and festivals you might see my wife or one or both of my daughters serving it up, as well.

What’s your favorite thing about Lexington?

The people, and the feeling of community. People here are friendly and care about each other and are willing to lend a hand, and that makes Lexington a special place to live. I am happy here. I am a Lexingtonian.

SORELLA GELATERIA

One of the newest additions to Lexington’s craft frozen treat market, Sorella Gelateria opened in 2016, bringing a dream of sisters Alma Kaj-tazovic and Selma Sulejmanagic to life. Though the sisters had been working in other industries, they had long hoped to combine Sulejmanagic’s love of culinary arts and Kajtazovic’s business experience. When a historic property on North Limestone was remodeled, it provided them with the perfect space to set up Lexington’s first artisan gelato shop.

Sorella’s gelato is made fresh daily from ingredients hand-picked by Sulejmanagic and sourced from local farmers and grocery stores; a few special ingredients are imported directly from Italy to re-create the traditional and authentic taste of Italian gelato. The gelato contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners and is produced in small batches by Sulejmanagic, who perfected her gelato-making skills in northern Italy.

Sorella serves traditional Italian gelato flavors such as chocolate, hazelnut and pistachio, as well as many fruit flavors. Unique flavors can be found in the shop daily, and most special flavor requests can be accommodated for large orders.

Q&A with ALMA KAJTAZOVIC & SELMA SULEJMANAGIC, owners of Sorella Gelateria

What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?

Alma loves hazelnut, while Selma prefers dulce de leche.

What is your earliest memory of ice cream?

Alma: There is a brand of whipped cream in Bosnia called Ledo. All of our moms used it in their coffee, and all kids loved to eat it. Our whipped cream flavor gelato is inspired by that flavor.

What is the best spot in Lexington to sit outside and have ice cream? Selma: I love to grab a scoop of gelato and walk over to Gratz Park or window shop on North Limestone.

Cup or cone? Cup – gelato melts a little faster, so it isn’t great for a cone!

What’s your favorite ice cream cocktail?

Alma: Peach sorbet and a bubbly rose.

Selma: Iced coffee with caramel gelato with a splash of Kahlua or Irish creme.

What’s your favorite part about having an ice cream shop? Selma loves creating new flavors and seeing people enjoy them, and both sisters love the community aspect of running a small business and being able to work together every day.

What’s your favorite thing about Lexington? Selma: After coming to Lexington as refugees, having a home in this community is special. We also have a lot of great food.