In Photos: Forecastle 2018

Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Friday night fireworks and a (new-this-year) ferris wheel helped add to Friday night's festive display of lights at the 17th annual music festival. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Views from the Forecastle ferris wheel. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Louisville hosted the 17th annual Forecastle Festival last weekend, with more than 60 bands taking to four stages in the scenic Waterfront Park over three (sometimes hot, sometimes rainy, always magical) days. We were there to capture some moments on camera (and have a wee bit of fun while we were at it). Hats off to one of the country's best-run music festivals – we look forward to celebrating many more Forecastle Festivals with you all in the future!
Friday, July 13, 2018:
The Friday Ocean Stage crowd was ready to get rowdy. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Up-and-coming LA-based R&B singer Berhana repeatedly expressed how impressed he was with the Friday afternoon Forecastle crowd. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Forecastle crowd favorite Rainbow Kitten Suprise. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Wax Fang gave a high energy performance at the newly retooled (and relocated) Port Stage, which was curated by Louisville Orchestra music director Teddy Abrams and featured primarily Louisville acts. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Wax Fang invited special guest Lacey Gurthrie (Twin Limb) to come on stage for a gorgeous rendition of the song "Glass Islands." Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Father John Misty commanded the stage Friday night. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Kurt Vile. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Friday night headliners Modest Mouse. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Modest Mouse. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Modest Mouse. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Modest Mouse. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Modest Mouse. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Modest Mouse. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Saturday, July 14, 2018:
Jenny Lewis. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Jenny Lewis. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Jenny Lewis. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Hometown faves Houndmouth. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Houndmouth. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Houndmouth. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Hippie Sabotage. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
T-Pain. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
T-Pain. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
T-Pain. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
T-Pain. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Christ Stapleton closing out Saturday night. Photo by Brian Hensley.
Chris Stapleton closing out Saturday night.
CMICHAEL STEWART
Chris Stapleton closing out Saturday night. Photo by C. Michael Stewart.
Sunday, July 15, 2018:
Ron Gallo kicked things off on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Hometown heroes White Reaper got the crowd good & sweaty with their Sunday afternoon main stage slot. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
White Reaper. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Trampled by Turtles. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Trampled by Turtles. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Trampled by Turtles. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Trampled by Turtles. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Trampled by Turtles. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Trampled by Turtles. Photo by Garrett Hedrick.
Khruangbin put on an incredible Ocean Stage performance on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Khruangbin. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Khruangbin. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Khruangbin. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Khruangbin. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Khruangbin. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Khruangbin. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Punch Brothers entranced the crowds despite a bit of rain on Sunday evening. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Courtney Barnett. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Courtney Barnett. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Courtney Barnett. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Courtney Barnett. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
Courtney Barnett. Photo by Saraya Brewer.
