July 2018 - Chevy Chaser Neighborhood News & Notes

City cost-share program to help remove hazardous street trees

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG) has established a cost share and grant program geared to help property owners remove and replace hazardous street trees on their residential property (i.e., trees located in the public right-of-way easement, between the street and sidewalk). Homeowners within the Urban Service Boundary can apply to receive matching funds for tree removal, stump grinding and new tree installation by submitting two written estimates from a list of participating tree service vendors in the program. The reimbursement amount is based upon the lower of the two estimates and is 50% of the total cost. The program is conducted on a first-come, first-served basis as long as matching funds are available. Applications for the program must be turned in Nov. 1, 2018, and work must be completed by Dec. 31, 2018. Applications for the cost-share program, as well as a list of eligible tree service vendors and additional program guidelines and qualifications, can be found at www.lexingtonky.gov/urban-forestry. For more information, contact urban forester Tim Queary at (859) 258-3404.

The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation wants your best Ashland photos

An upcoming temporary exhibit curated by Henry Clay

Memorial Foundation (HCMF) has an interesting twist – it needs the public’s participation to complete it. The exhibit, titled “Every Picture Tells A Story,” has two parts: A mansion exhibit assembled by Ashland curator Eric Brooks will feature historic photographs of Clay and Ashland, while an exhibit located in the Keeper’s Cottage will be curated by the public.

The HCMF is asking the public to submit photographs (print and digital) to be a part of the interactive exhibit, with the hope that photographs from years past may reveal information about the estate and its occupants that have been lost to time. Both exhibits will showcase the evolution of photography with different media, ranging from daguerreotypes – images produced by the first successful photographic process – to modern-day Instagram posts.

The historic exhibit in the mansion opens on July 10, with the exhibit of public-submitted photographs set to open later this summer; both will run through the end of the year. For details on how to submit your photo and story, contact Tours/Education Manager Cameron Walpole at (859) 266-8581 x 205, or email her cwalpole@henryclay.org. The Ashland estate is located at 120 Sycamore Road in Lexington.

Soliciting spooky story submissions

Is your house haunted, or do you know of one that is?

We’re partnering with local graphic artist Kenn Minter to feature comic-style depictions of some of Lexington’s best ghost stories for our October issue, and we’re calling on our readers for submissions. Send ideas for any local ghost stories that you’d like to see illustrated in our magazine to our editor, Saraya Brewer, at saraya@smileypete.com with the subject line “Lexington Ghost Story.”