July Gallery Hop Round Up!

× Expand "Floral Study II" by Catherine Richards is on display at the Heike Pickett Gallery (Photo courtesy of the Heike Pickett Gallery).

This Friday, July 20, local art galleries, studios and other venues invite the Lexington community to celebrate art with them through the LexArts' Gallery Hop. Patrons can visit any participating location between 5 and 8 p.m., although some venues may have non-official HOP hours that can be found on their website. Admission is always free.

We've previewed some of the venues participating this Friday below - click each event description for a link with more info. More information can also be found at http://www.galleryhoplex.com/.

Arabesque World Dance Enjoy music and dance from the Middle East and North Africa

Carnegie Center Explore this visual and literary evolution of artist Henry Faulkner

Central Library Gallery The Illustrated Word exhibit

Christ Church Cathedral Enjoy art, food, and music!

City Gallery "Pangaea" exhibit

GLOBAL Lex International Art Gallery “African Arts” exhibit & discussion

Heike Pickett Gallery Summer Group Exhibition

Homegrown Press Gallery of local artist John Lackey

Institute 193 "Two Sides/Dos Lados" exhibit

MS Renzy Gallery "Tightly Bound" exhibit

The Living Arts & Science Center "Rules and Play 2018” and "The Cosmic Cure"

The Lyric Theatre "Between Two Worlds" exhibit

The Parachute Factory "Area/Matter" exhibit

Three-O-Studio View various photographic styles and pieces

21c Museum Hotel Contemporary art

Show Route

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.

You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.

Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next