July Gallery Hop Round Up!

"Floral Study II" by Catherine Richards is on display at the Heike Pickett Gallery (Photo courtesy of the Heike Pickett Gallery).
This Friday, July 20, local art galleries, studios and other venues invite the Lexington community to celebrate art with them through the LexArts' Gallery Hop. Patrons can visit any participating location between 5 and 8 p.m., although some venues may have non-official HOP hours that can be found on their website. Admission is always free.
We've previewed some of the venues participating this Friday below - click each event description for a link with more info. More information can also be found at http://www.galleryhoplex.com/.
Arabesque World Dance Enjoy music and dance from the Middle East and North Africa
Carnegie Center Explore this visual and literary evolution of artist Henry Faulkner
Central Library Gallery The Illustrated Word exhibit
Christ Church Cathedral Enjoy art, food, and music!
City Gallery "Pangaea" exhibit
GLOBAL Lex International Art Gallery “African Arts” exhibit & discussion
Heike Pickett Gallery Summer Group Exhibition
Homegrown Press Gallery of local artist John Lackey
Institute 193 "Two Sides/Dos Lados" exhibit
MS Renzy Gallery "Tightly Bound" exhibit
The Living Arts & Science Center "Rules and Play 2018” and "The Cosmic Cure"
The Lyric Theatre "Between Two Worlds" exhibit
The Parachute Factory "Area/Matter" exhibit
Three-O-Studio View various photographic styles and pieces
21c Museum Hotel Contemporary art
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)