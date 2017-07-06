July tadoo List: This Month's Arts & Culture Events Picks

Below we’ve featured a variety of great events taking place this month as featured in the arts & entertainment calendar of our publications Chevy Chaser Magazine and Southsider Magazine. Be sure to visit tadoo.com - our virtual arts & entertainment calendar which is updated several times a week - for more great events taking place every day in the Lexington area!

× 1 of 4 Expand Broncho will perform July 12, 9 p.m. at Cosmic Charlie's. Photo furnished × 2 of 4 Expand Yacht Rock Revue will perform July 13, 8 p.m. at Manchester Music Hall. Photo furnished × 3 of 4 Expand Split Lip Rayfield will perform July 21, 10 p.m. at The Burl. Photo by LeRoy Pistach × 4 of 4 Expand Gangstagrass will perform July 28, 9:30 p.m. at Willie's Locally Known. Photo furnished Prev Next

CONCERTS & GIGS

Rooster’s Crow Album Release Show. July 1. Rooted in traditional Appalachian folk music, The Rooster’s Crow brings a unique sound to Lexington’s singer-songwriter scene. Much like the old-time ballads he heard as a child in Eastern Kentucky, front man Derek Spencer’s songs pay respect to the love and loss common to those hills and hollers. 9:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com (859) 281-1116

Marbin. July 3. This Chicago-based instrumental rock band cites influences such as Weather Report, Snarky Puppy and Allan Holdsworth. The group started in 2007 as an improvised music duo consisting of Israeli-American guitarist Dani Rabin and Israeli saxophonist Danny Markovitch. Since 2008, the group has been based in Chicago and performing all over the United States, playing over 250 shows a year with the accompaniment of drummer Justyn Lawrence and bassist Jae Gentile. 10 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Lex Brunch with Live Music. July 2, 16 and 30. This free family-friendly daytime concert series presented by LexEffect and Lexington Community Radio takes place every other Sunday, featuring live local music of various genres, brunch by local food trucks as well as cocktails and drink specials. July performances include TBA (July 2), Twist of Fate (July 16) and The Baja Yetis (July 30). 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.lexbrunch.com

Broncho/Billy Changer. July 12. Broncho was born when founder Ryan Lindsey was asked to create music for an early ’80s punk film. What’s evolved from those first tracks has been a steady run of success, critical accolades and two full-length albums: 2011’s “Can’t Get Past the Lips” and 2014’s “Just Enough Hip to Be Woman.” Billy Changer is the bassist for Corners, as well as an Echo Park engineer and the solo artist behind a self-titled LP that, according to him, is “part experiment, part self-expression and part shot in the dark.” 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com (859) 333-4817

Yacht Rock Revue. July 13. The popular Atlanta-based band Yacht Rock Revue’s sets focus on smooth and light ’70s light rock, from Hall & Oates to Michael McDonald to Linda Ronstadt, with band members clad in polyester, aviators and captains’ hats. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Dale Ann Bradley. July 14. Raised in the coalfields of Appalachia, life for Dale Ann Bradley was much like her musical heroes from the same area in the Southern mountains. She has always expressed in her recordings the boundlessness of Bluegrass music and its musicians and vocalists by incorporating songs from all styles into her shows and albums. 9 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com (859) 281-1116

Split Lip Rayfield/Billy Strings. July 21. Split Lip Rayfield is a vocal and acoustic instrumental band from Wichita, Kansas. Though they are sometimes classified as a bluegrass, alternative country or cowpunk band, their music draws on a wide array of influences. Raised in Michigan and based in Nashville, William Apostol, better known as Billy Strings, learned music from his father, who had learned it from his father, and his father before him. He’s been invited to play on stage with Del McCoury, David Grisman, Larry Keel, Sam Bush, Greensky Bluegrass, The Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon and more. 10 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Chris Knight. July 21. Knight’s first album of new material in four years, “Little Victories,” is a record of blunt honesty, elegiac truths and the raw rural poetry of an artist who’s come into his own and intends to stay. And for a performer who’s been compared over the years to Cash, Prine, Earle and Nebraska-era Springsteen, Knight now stands alone as a singer/songwriter who has carved his own idiosyncratic sound and sensibility out of the dirt road American dream. 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

The Burl’s One-Year Anniversary Party. July 22. Celebrating one year of dynamic live music, this anniversary show will feature the talents of Blackfoot Gypsies, FUTUREBIRDS, Johnny Conqueroo and Bendigo Fletcher. The event will also feature a local market with Kentucky-made products. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Gangstagrass. July 28. Widely known for their theme song to the hit FX show “Justified,” Gangstagrass is a down-and-dirty bluegrass-hip-hop project of Brooklyn-based producer Rench. They will perform with Maggie Lander, a Lexington songwriter with a soul-piercing voice and a strong, earnest songwriting style. 9:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com (859) 281-1116

× 1 of 2 Expand “Queen, Clark County Fair” is among the photographs by local German-born photographer Frank Döring featured in the exhibit “I Would Redesign That Udder” at the UK Art Museum through Aug. 20. Photo furnished × 2 of 2 Expand “Lofty Cage,” an exhibit by University of Kentucky School of Art and Visual Studies instructor Tianlan Deng that focuses on contemporary Chinese educational systems, will be on display at the Lyric Theater through July 21. Photo furnished Prev Next

ART & EXHIBITS

Frank Döring: “I Would Redesign That Udder.” On display through Aug. 20. With empathy, sensitivity and humor, German-born photographer Frank Döring finds a microcosm of the human — and animal — condition at the state and county fairs that take place all summer long within a day’s drive of his Lexington home. Curator Janie Welker will lead a discussion of the Döring’s exhibition as well as works on view in the permanent collection galleries. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., noon-5 p.m. Art Museum at the University of Kentucky, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-5716

Special Screening: “Abstract Painters Talking.” July 21. UK Art Museum director Stuart Horodner will host a screening of documentary clips of painters discussing their investigation of abstraction and process. Featured artists will include Agnes Martin, Thomas Nozkowski, Frank Stella and Jack Whitten. 6:30 p.m. Art Museum at the University of Kentucky, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-5716

Gallery Hop. July 21. This monthly event brings thousands of locals and visitors together to celebrate art throughout the evening. Dozens of local galleries, museums, and non-traditional exhibit spaces will be open to the public, with each site presenting a new exhibit for each hop. Many will have food and drink available. 5-8 p.m. Various locations. A list of venues and an interactive map can be found at www.galleryhoplex.com.

De Selby and Jeff Rogers: “Deep and Wide.” Through July 23. Photographer Jeff Rogers is known for his Kentucky landscapes, and the panoramic images in his books, “Kentucky Wide” and “Kentucky Wide II,” inspired local painter De Selby to edit and reassemble her favorite images to create vertically formatted oil paintings. Exhibited alongside large prints of Rogers’ photographs in the light-filled gallery at Lexington’s Central Library, Selby’s paintings are visual examples of the importance of creative and like-minded individuals to an artist’s creative growth. Gallery open during regular library hours (Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. and Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.), and the artists will be present at Gallery Hop (July 21, 5-8 p.m.). Central Library, 140 E. Main St. (859) 231-5500

innerseXXion: a collaborative exhibit by Peggy S. Coots, Nick Guagliardo, Jessica Whittington, and Caleb Williams. On display July 17-Aug. 29. Four emerging artists, two female and two male, work together in this group show to explore what “XX,” the scientific notation for human female chromosomal DNA, means to them. Coots’ uses biological and synthetic materials to explore maternal ancestry, Guagliardo sculptures incorporate both man-made and natural objects, Whittington questions the role of women in marriage, and Williams takes a look at the voice of God as male and female. The exhibit’s opening reception will take place during Gallery Hop on July 17. Mill & Max Contemplative Arts Gallery, 385 S. Mill St. www.millandmaxgallery.com (859) 494-5328

Lofty Cage: An exhibit by Tianlan Deng. On display through July 21. This body of work aims to reveal the Chinese school life in order to raise awareness of the long-lasting effects of the problematic system. Deng, who worries that the political and repressive system de-individualizes the nation’s future generations, divide this installation into four sections: Schoolroom, Tablet, Loop and Fence. An artist’s talk will take place on July 7 from 3-5 p.m. and the exhibit’s closing reception is 5-8 p.m. on July 21. The Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third Street. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201.

× 1 of 2 Expand Comedian Piff the Magic Dragon will perform July 6-9 at Comedy Off Broadway. Performances are at 7:15 p.m. Thursday; 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Photo furnished × 2 of 2 Expand Award-winning comedienne Mo'Nique will perform July 21-22 at Comedy Off Broadway. Performances are at 7:15 and 9:45 Friday and Saturday. Photo furnished Prev Next

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

Lexington Theatre Company: “Legally Blonde.” July 20-23. The inspiring story of the fabulous, resilient and fun Elle Woods features the Tony-nominated original Broadway choreography by Jerry Mitchell, re-created and adapted by Broadway veterans Brooke Engen and Tiffany Engen. Schedule permitting, Lexington’s own Laura Bell Bundy (nominated for a Tony Award for originating the role of Elle Woods on Broadway) will be on hand to co-direct the show, alongside Lexington Theatre Company artistic director and Broadway veteran Lyndy Franklin Smith. 8 p.m. Thurs. and Fri.; 2 and 8 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org (859) 233-4567

Feed the Soul Lunch and Music Series. July 12. Occurring on the second Wednesday of each month, this series features varying buffet-style catering by Lexington’s Dupree Catering & Events and a live concert by local musicians. Each month will be a different experience, with the goal of creating a mid-week artistic escape. July’s featured musician is Italian Beaches. 11:30 a.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East 3rd S. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

Lakeside Live. Fridays and Saturdays. This new series features free live music from local and regional musicians on Fridays and Saturdays (weather permitting). Food and beverages will be available to purchase from on-site restaurants starting at 5 p.m., with music going from 7-10 p.m. July performers include Boogie G (July 1), Lexington Singers (July 2), Wannabeatles (July 7), Big Maracas (July 8), The Ark Band (July 9), Paul Childers (July 15), The Twiggenburys (July 21), The Wooks (July 22), Karaoke on The Big Stage (July 27), Zack Attack (July 28), and The Throwbacks (July 29). The Mall at Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green Circle. www.lexgreenlakeside.com

Summerfest: “The Wiz.” July 6-16. In its second year back at its original location of Woodland Park, Kentucky Conservatory Theatre’s 2017 Summerfest (formerly known as Lexington Shakespeare Festival) will present a production of “The Wiz,” an urban adaption of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Directed by Wesley Nelson, the show will feature a dazzling, lively mixture of rock, gospel and soul music. 8:45 p.m. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.mykct.org/summerfest.html

Piff the Magic Dragon. July 6-9. With over 50 million YouTube hits to his name, Piff has performed for hundreds of thousands of fans all over the world in iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare’s Globe and the London and Sydney Opera Houses. He is self-described as “Larry David in a dragon suit performing jaw-dropping magic tricks, with the World’s First Magic Performing Chihuahua, Mr. Piffles”. 7:15 p.m. Thurs.; 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 7:15 p.m. Sun. Comedy off Broadway, 161 Lexington Green Circle, #C4. www.comedyoffbroadway.com. (859) 271-JOKE (5653)

Mo’Nique. July 21-22. Best known for her role as Nikki Parker on “The Parkers,” UPN’s television series about a single mom who attends college with her daughter, the award-winning comedienne’s career began 20 years ago after her brother dared her to take the stage for the first time in their hometown of Baltimore. She received a standing ovation, which instilled the confidence that led to performances on “Showtime at the Apollo,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” “Apollo Comedy Hour,” HBO’s “Snaps,” BET ‘s “Comic View,” The Montreal Comedy Festival, and Uptown Comedy Club. 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri. and Sat. Comedy off Broadway, 161 Lexington Green Circle, #C4. www.comedyoffbroadway.com. (859) 271-JOKE (5653)

Southland Jamboree. Mondays. Formerly held at Collins Bowling Center on Southland Drive, the Southland Jamboree is a free weekly bluegrass music series. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to the concerts and are welcome to bring instruments and participate in a jam after the show. 7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. www.southlandjamboree.org

Big Band and Jazz Concert Series. Tuesdays. One of Lexington’s longest-running and most beloved concert series, Big Band & Jazz Series presents free jazz music in an outdoor park setting weekly throughout the summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, as well as a picnic basket. This month’s performances include DOJO: DiMartino-Osland Jazz Orchestra (July 11), Lexington Concert Band (Shaun Owens, conductor) (July 18), Miles Osland Little Big Band (July 25). 7-8:30 p.m. Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Road. www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz

Summer Nights in Suburbia. Fridays. This weekly summer concert series features free live music from a variety of genres along with food trucks and beer vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. This month’s performances include Justin Paul Lewis (July 7), Boogie G & the Titanics (July 14), Bridge 19 (July 21), and Bruce Lewis Band (July 28). 7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

× Expand "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" will be shown on the front lawn of Waveband State Historic Site on July 21 at 9 p.m. Photo furnished

LITERATURE & FILM

Free Writing Practice. Fridays through Aug. 25. This weekly practice offers writers the opportunity to engage in a creative and communicative loop without judgment. Participants write from a variety of prompts designed to get writers to loosen their inner censor and simply get words on the page during two or three short sessions. After each timed session, writers read aloud their new work to the other participating members who respond by recalling words or images that resonated. Noon-1 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, 251 W. 2nd St. www.carnegiecenterlex.com (859) 254-4175

Kentucky Theater Classic Film Series. Wednesdays. Through August 30. Old and new favorites will be shown on the big screen of the historic downtown theater in this popular annual film festival. With two screenings each Wednesday throughout the summer, each event includes trivia about the film, organ music, an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home” and more. This month’s programming includes “Belle Bete” (Beauty and the Beast) (July 5); “O Brother Where Art Thou?” (July 12); “Harold and Maude” (July 19); and “To Kill a Mockingbird” (July 26). Each film plays at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m., Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.com

Fountain Films on Friday. July 14, 21, 28. Presented by the Downtown Lexington Corporation, this annual series features free movies shown on an inflatable screen in the heart of downtown at Triangle Park. Featured movies are a blend of family-friendly and classic comedies; on-site food and drinks are available for purchase. The series begins July 14 with “Spaceballs” and continues each Friday through Aug. 18. Additional films this month include “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (July 21) and “Happy Gilmore” (July 28). Movies begin at dusk. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com/fountain-films-on-friday

Studio Ghibli Movie Night: “Princess Mononoke.” July 20. The beloved 1997 film by animator animator Hayao Miyazaki will be shown as part of a new series presented as a partnership between cinema and activism advocate Renmeleon and The Kentucky Theater. The film follows the journey of the last Emishi prince, Ashitaka, and his attempts to make peace between the human settlement Irontown and the creatures living in the forest that surrounds it. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Bluegrass Rape Crisis Center. 7 p.m. The Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. www.renmeleonevents.com

Classic Movie Night: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” July 21. This classic family film will be featured on the front lawn at the historic Waveland. Food will be available for purchase, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. 9 p.m. or dusk. Waveland State Historic Site, 225 Waveland Museum Lane. (859) 272-3611

Black Lens: Summer Friday Film Series. July 14, 28. This free summer film series at the Lyric Theater celebrates and honors achievements in black cinema over the years. Among the historical figures and actors being celebrated in this year’s films are Muhammad Ali, Barack Obama, Denzel Washington, Harry Belafonte and Dorothy Dandridge. This month’s screenings include “Southside With You” (July 14) and “Fences” (July 28). 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com/lyricsummerfilmseries.html

× Expand The annual BreyerFest returns to the Kentucky Horse Park July 14-16. Photo by Jennifer Munson

ETC.

Fourth of July Festival. July 3-4. Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival kicks off on July 3 with the annual Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social, as well as a patriotic music concert taking place on Transylvania University’s Old Morrison Lawn. On July 4, the festival continues with a morning Bluegrass 10k, a massive downtown street festival brimming with vendors and entertainment, and a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. Downtown Lexington. www.downtownlex.com/lexingtons-4th-of-july-festival/

Old Time Jam. Mondays. This weekly jam session aims to bring the community together to enjoy acoustic music, along with local food and beverages. Open to all ages and ability levels. 6 p.m. Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes, 800 North Limestone Ave. www.broomwagonbikes.com (859) 554-6938

Thursday Night Live. Thursdays. Organized by the Downtown Lexington Corporation and now celebrating its 22nd season, this family-friendly weekly happy hour event takes place under the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion and features live music from local and regional band, food and beverage vendors, and more. July performances include Prime Cut Band (July 6), The Twiggenburys (July 13), Boogie G and the Titanics (July 20), and 64West (July 27). 5 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Pavilion, 251 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live

Cat Fanciers Association: All Breed Cat Show & Agility Competition. July 8-9. This event will feature over 200 pedigreed cats from around the country. Top breeders will be present, pets will be available for adoption, and an agility competition will take place on both days. There will be a vendors’ mall with many unique items for sale, along with food and beverages. Spectators may bring a can of cat food as a donation for the Lexington Humane Society and receive a ticket for a door prize, and a portion of the show’s proceeds will benefit local feline shelters and rescues. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Kentucky Indoor Sports, 404 Sporting Court. www.cfa.org/shows (859) 489-9261

Lexington Burger Week. July 10-16. Burger fans will have another chance to savor the most unique – and best priced – burgers in town during the third annual Lexington Burger Week, presented by Smiley Pete Publishing (this magazine’s parent company). Each of the more than 40 participating restaurants will create a special $5 burger that does not appear on its regular menu, available throughout the week. For a list of burgers and restaurants, visit www.lexingtonburgerweek.com.

Lexington Lion’s Club Bluegrass Fair. July 13-23. This annual regional fair sets up more than 100 carnival rides, games and other agricultural and entertainment-themed attractions, such as a petting zoo and pony rides for kids, beauty pageants, garden contests, carnival food concessions, a Fiesta Latina, pig racing, the Bluegrass Fair Flower and Vegetable Show (July 15-16) and more. Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. www.thebluegrassfair.org

Keeneland Concours d’Elegance. July 13-16. The annual celebration of unique classic cars features several events over the span of four days, including a bourbon tour, Concours Bash Cocktail Party and Tour d’Elegance. Keeneland Race Course, 4201 Versailles Road. www.keenelandconcours.com

BreyerFest 2017: Gateway to India. July 14-16. This annual model horse festival and horse fair for Breyer model horses brings together fans, vendors and stars of Breyer horses. For its 28th annual event, BreyerFest will celebrate the equine history of India. The sights, sounds and cultural diversity of India will come to life as guests are invited to watch real Bollywood dancers perform, get a henna tattoo or create their own miniature sand mandala. Arena performances, seminars on horses and Breyer model horse collecting, workshops, a BreyerFest Marketplace, and more will also be featured. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. www.kyhorsepark.com (859) 233-4303

Lexington Restaurant Week. July 20-29. This event gives the Lexington community a chance to try newly opened restaurants and to revisit old favorites at a fraction of the typical tab. Chefs will create multi-course specials specifically for Restaurant Week, and these creations showcase the best homegrown produce and products Kentucky has to offer. Various restaurants will participate; for more details, visit www.lexingtonrestaurantweek.com (859) 231-8666

Bluegrass Iris Society Annual Rhizome Sale. July 29. This annual sale organized by the Bluegrass Iris Society features modern and historic iris rhizomes at incredibly low prices. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lexington Green Mall, lower level, 161 Lexington Green Circle. www.bluegrassirissociety.com