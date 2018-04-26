Kitchens of the Bluegrass: Inside the Kitchen Doors

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo furnished × 2 of 3 Expand Photo furnished × 3 of 3 Expand Photo furnished Prev Next

Updated Tradition: A Beaumont Remodel

Location: Beaumont

Kitchen Design by: Architectural Kitchens & Baths

This kitchen remodel of this traditional Beaumont area home was actually a result of a connection forged during the 2017 Kitchens of the Bluegrass tour. Following that tour, the homeowners approached the team at Architectural Kitchens & Baths with requests for updates that included additional storage, new cabinets and expanded, table-height eating space in the kitchen to accommodate guests of a variety of ages, including adult children and grandchildren. By removing a fireplace that was no longer desired, designer Gwen Fowler was able to add length to the cabinets, elongate the work surface on the island and add a wood-topped eating surface along the periphery of the island. With a timeless neutral palette that’s easy on the eye, the updated kitchen design reflects both the personal decorating style of the homeowners and the functionality they desired.

Country Manor Custom: A Luxury Model Home

Location: Ashford Oaks

Kitchen design by: Justice Builders

Materials used include Silestone quartz countertops in bamboo; a black walnut tabletop surrounding the island; Sonoma tile backsplash in “Trousseau” (crackle); and American Olean floor tile. The poplar cabinets feature Statesville-style doors with Amerock “Riva” pulls in brushed nickel.

Modern and traditional design are blended elements throughout this custom-designed Justice Builders model home, as showcased in this kitchen, which is as spacious and luxurious as it is functional and comfortable. A porcelain Kohler farmhouse-style sink and stained white oak hardwood floors continuing from the adjacent living room are among the nods to farmhouse-style design – which is appropriate considering the windows overlook horse pastures on the neighboring Meadow Oaks Farm. Chrome and black hardware on the cabinets and drawers were blended to give the kitchen a more custom feel, and details as subtle as the varying patterns in the raw-edged, textured subway tile backsplash provide designer touches throughout.

A design collaboration between Justice Builders interior designer Kim Justice and Terry Burns (Burns Custom Cabinetry), the kitchen is just one element of the 5,500-square-foot home, which was completed in early 2018 and is currently on the market in the Ashford Oaks neighborhood. The country manor home also features four bedrooms, an elevator and numerous upgrades.

Reimagined Chevy Chase Foursquare

Location: McDowell Avenue (Chevy Chase)

Kitchen Design by Sloan Scott Custom Cabinetry

When Silvana Rodolfo was looking for a home in Lexington, she landed on this McDowell Avenue four-square house, which she said had good bones but “just needed a bit of TLC.” The original galley-style kitchen was separated from the dining area, which created a closed-off environment. The kitchen featured little counter space or storage, and the homemade cabinets, which were enclosed by a space-consuming soffit, were falling apart.

The drastic remodel created an open-concept dining and living room — a style that is unusual and unexpected for this type of house, but that has opened up the home and added space without increasing square footage or compromising aesthetic. The walls separating the kitchen and dining area were removed to create an airy, functional space, and the pantry was placed in the mudroom to give way to additional cabinet space. The removal of the soffits and overall opening up of space provided room for an abundance of cabinets and much-needed counter space, and finally, a large island was added, bringing in a unique gathering place between kitchen and dining area.