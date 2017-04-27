× Expand The recently reconstructed home at 820 Brookhill Drive will be the starting point and hub for the 2017 Kitchens of the Bluegrass Tour. Tour-goers purchase tickets day of event at that kitchen, designed by Engle Group. Photo by Mark Mahan

The 16th annual self-guided Kitchens of the Bluegrass Tour, presented by United Real Estate and produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, will showcase unique designs, appliances, gadgets and creative solutions geared to help spark inspiration for your next kitchen project.

A fundraising event for the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass, the tour will take place on May 20-21. Trends you’ll spot on this year’s tour include all-white kitchens with subtle splashes of color, large and often extravagant light fixtures, and wide-open spaces that help make any given kitchen the most functional room in the house.

On the following pages, we’ve provided a sneak peek at a handful of great kitchens from this year’s tour.

2017 Kitchens of the Bluegrass Tour

Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 1-5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance online and $25 on the day of the event.

Tickets and more into available at www.kitchensofthebluegrasstour.com.

Modern Chef's Kitchen

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by David Powell × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by David Powell × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by David Powell Prev Next

The design team for this Chinoe Road home kitchen included architect Rebecca Burnworth, architect/kitchen designer Brent Richards and contractor Anderson Rodgers. Working to create a functional chef’s kitchen custom tailored for homeowner Harold Tate – who not only loves to entertain but also cooks meals from scratch nightly – the team worked to transform what was previously a sequestered, claustrophobic area into a large, open and connected kitchen that doubles as an entertainment space. To create additional space, the ceiling was vaulted, stacked cabinets were added on top of the original design and stair walls were removed.

Location: Chinoe Road

Kitchen design by: Architectural Kitchens & Baths

Converted Ashland Park Duplex

× Expand The Hanover Court kitchen before the Sloan Scott Custom Cabinetry remodel. Photo furnished

The conversion of this three-story duplex on Hanover Court into a living space for a family of five began with a total gut job of the first two floors of the home, which was last remodeled in the 1980s and in desperate need of an updated kitchen. Several walls were removed to achieve the “open” concept the homeowners were hoping for, and an existing staircase was removed and relocated to make the space more functional; elsewhere in the home, former bedrooms were reconfigured into bathrooms and staircases turned into functional living spaces. With 10-foot ceilings, a spacious island and floor-to-ceiling pantries, the modern kitchen is now the focal point of the home.

Location: South Hanover Avenue

Kitchen design by: Sloan Scott Custom Cabinetry

Special features include Thermador appliances, including column refrigerator units, gas cooktop, dishwasher and microwave drawer. Countertops were done in a honed dolomite, with perimeter cabinets painted to match a custom white island, and matching beams done in a custom graphite stain. High-gloss laminate and LPL cabinets from Eclipse by Shiloh were finished in designer white and Grigio pine, to accentuate the reclaimed wood and quartz countertops.

Elegant and Functional

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Missy Clifton × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Missy Clifton × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Missy Clifton Prev Next

Classic white cabinets and marble-and-wood countertops create an ambiance of casual elegance in this renovated kitchen, while kid- and dog-friendly floors and seating for up to eight add elements of practicality and functionality for this busy family. The kitchen, which is the main point of entry for the family, needed to be a versatile space for activities from cooking meals to doing homework and making crafts, and the transformation began with a complete gut of the original kitchen that included the shortening of a window to create a workspace. Special features include a 48-inch range with double ovens and a stove hood designed to match the mantle in the adjacent family room, a refrigerator with a Keurig dispenser in the door, and natural stone countertops from Colorado. With classic white cabinets and marble countertops paired with the herringbone pattern tile floor, the space is now lighter, brighter and much more inviting.

Location: Cottage Grove (near Tates Creek and Alumni)

Kitchen design by: Architectural Kitchens & Baths

Materials used include maple cabinets from the Kentucky-based company Mouser Cabinetry, finished in a classic white; honed natural stone countertops in Calacatta Lincoln marble; herringbone show tile floors; and a Sonoma tile backsplash.

Updated Farmhouse Style Kitchen

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo furnished × 2 of 3 Expand Photo furnished × 3 of 3 Expand Photo furnished Prev Next

The simple, clean lines of this updated farmhouse-style Jimmy Nash model home were accentuated in the kitchen by oil-rubbed bronze hardware and glass mullioned doors on the upper cabinets, adding a warm, cozy and vintage feel to the room. The kitchen island is always a popular family gathering spot, and this one is particularly large and central. To give it a furniture styling, vintage-style corner posts and beaded board were also added to the island, which is accented by a slate-colored stain to complement the bright white cabinetry. To accentuate the 9-foot ceilings, cabinets were stacked high – a common way to gain storage space in older, less spacious farmhouse kitchens.

Location: The Oaks Boulevard (off Keene Troy Pike)

Kitchen design by: Jimmy Nash Homes

Oak floors in a classic gray stain extend the farmhouse ambiance to this kitchen, which also features beveled subway tile, stacked Kith Norfolk cabinets and an oversized granite-topped island.